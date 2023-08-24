The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Nicole Williams admits being accessory to murder of Glenn Walewicz

Hannah Neale
BF
By Hannah Neale, and Blake Foden
Updated August 24 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicole Williams, right, masterminded the botched home invasion attempt that ended with the murder of Glenn Walewicz, left. Pictures ACT Policing, Facebook
Nicole Williams, right, masterminded the botched home invasion attempt that ended with the murder of Glenn Walewicz, left. Pictures ACT Policing, Facebook

The mastermind of a botched home invasion attempt has admitted aiding the teenager who went rogue and murdered an innocent man in an incident that "breaks the soul".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.