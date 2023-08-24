Financial foundations: How to set your business up for fiscal success

Learn about managing your company finances - ranging from securing the best business bank account to mapping out a business expansion plan for sustainable economic growth. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



When you're in the earlier phases of starting your own business, it's highly likely that financial management is going to be a foremost concern.



Business owners are typically required to maintain a solid understanding of their company's financial health - even during its foundational development or during transitional periods.

Thankfully, the digital age and all of its emerging technologies and methodologies has provided a wealth of resources to help busy entrepreneurs stay on top of their company's financial performance.

If you're ready to set your new business up for success, continue reading below for some solid foundational advice for managing your company finances - ranging from securing the best business bank account to mapping out a business expansion plan for sustainable economic growth.

Understand your finances

The ability to know exactly where every dollar is going, and what you are doing with it, is essential for any hands-on business owner.



Your business is your baby, and a good parent is going to do everything in their power to understand how to take care of their child.



So pore over your company books and really immerse yourself in your assets and liabilities to determine how best you can expand on your business whilst still keeping your loans, overhead costs, and other routine expenses as low as possible.

If you lack education or experience in certain areas, this is also the perfect time to learn some basic bookkeeping and money management skills.



You can teach yourself just about anything you need to know using the world wide web.



This could be something as simple as learning how to apply for an ABN, teaching yourself how to balance a business budget, or even reading up on market research to engage with industry forecasts.



Market research can, in turn, help develop your business budget in a manner that accommodates growth investments.

Track your earnings and expenditures

Pairing with the above point, keeping track of all of your finances is absolutely crucial for any successful business, especially those that are just starting.



You need to have every single penny of capital working for you to bring in revenue.



And the better you are at tracking your earnings and expenditures, the more confident you will be in scaling your business as growth opportunities begin to arise.

Thankfully, using a dedicated business bank account can streamline the process of tracking earnings and expenditures with minimal fuss.



This is because you can be rest assured that all your business earnings and outgoing funds will be processed from the same account - allowing for less of a runaround when it comes time to develop financial statements for your stakeholders or conduct a break even analysis.

Alongside investing in a business bank account, entrepreneurs can also take advantage of digital financial management technologies like accounting software.



Be sure to do a little independent research to identify any digital investments that may support your company budgeting and bookkeeping efforts.

Stay on top of your business registration and licensing

If you're manning the helm of a startup enterprise, one of the first things that you should do is ensure that your business is properly registered with the ABR, ASIC, and all other relevant industry, federal, or state bodies that you're required to register with in order to maintain regulatory compliance.

Along with authenticating your business, registering for an ABN is also essential for signing up to most business bank accounts in Australia, and for filing your company tax return come the end of the financial year period.



Having an up-to-date ABN and business registration is also the only way you can obtain any government business grants that you may be eligible to receive.

And speaking of regulatory compliance, it's also a good rule of thumb for business owners to look into all the licensing requirements for their business and the products or services that you're looking to offer.



There can be legal implications and penalties involved for businesses and business owners who fail to secure the licensing or certification requirements to ensure that their business meets industry regulatory requirements and aligns with ACCC Consumer Law.

Hire financial professionals

Corporate finances are taught at post-secondary schools for a particular reason.



Even if balancing the budget for a growing corporation sounds like it shouldn't be as difficult as managing a small business budget, the reality of this task says otherwise.



Truth be told, the larger a company grows, the more dynamic and changeable its finances are likely to be.

With this in mind, business owners are advised that sometimes you do just have to concede and acknowledge that managing your company budget is no longer a job you can do all on your own.



There's a reason why accounting and financial services is such a large global industry.



And chances are there are many professional financial advisors out there who would make a major asset for your up-and-coming business.

The right financial expert will be able to see things that the typical layman can't, and develop business plans accordingly.



Alongside this, financial advisors with local certification and licences are required to understand taxation, so you know you'll be able to receive all the help that you need come tax time.

Prioritise cash flow generation

Last but certainly not least, the main goal of any business is to generate cash and as much of it as possible.



This is especially true for a new business, as having enough capital to make growth investments is key to taking control over your business development strategising.



But how do you make sure that you're prioritising cash flow generation whilst still spending money on your business development?

The key is to be strategic with your investments and allocate funds to investments that are most likely to provide a generous return.



That way, you can spend money with confidence that you will see profit growth from that investment.

And when it comes to making investments that will generate cash flow, look at ways that you can spend in order to improve on your company's offerings.



You can also keep the cash flowing in by offering pre-orders of products, subscription services, and memberships alongside expanding on your product or service range.

Just make sure that you're always offering quality products, however.



If something's not ready for the market or you don't think it's priced fairly, then don't rush its release.



In fact, in most cases it's best to generate interest using social media and digital marketing efforts prior to any new product or service launch.



That way, you know that you can accurately project a certain level of interest based on engagement or pre-sales that can further support your business strategising.



The first few years of trading for any company can naturally be stressful and filled with uncertainty.



But on the flipside, these years are also a vital opportunity for business owners to hone their fiscal skills and really engage with all the nitty gritty aspects of money management for their enterprise.