The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Here's what Australia will look like in 40 years

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated August 24 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The country will be larger but growth will be slower and demands on the government greater, raising the risk of decades of deficits, according to a snapshot of Australia's future released by Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.