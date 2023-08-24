A 25-year-old man has died following a single-car crash on the Princes Highway, north of Moruya.
The crash occurred at about 5.50am on Thursday, August 24 at the intersection of Percy Davis Drive and the Princes Highway, about 15 kilometres north of Moruya.
The man was the sole occupant of the car.
NSW Police said a Holden Colorado utility was reportedly travelling north when it lost control and rolled.
Officers from South Coast Police District have established a crime scene and the highway remains closed with local traffic diversions in place as of 9.30am.
Drivers are being diverted via Broulee Road, George Bass Drive and North Head Road.
An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
