They formed a winning association more than 20 years ago, but two-time Golden Slipper-winning trainer Gary Portelli hasn't had the opportunity to align himself with former star international jockey Brett Prebble until now.
Perfect Crime brought the two together winning the old Heroic Handicap in Sydney back in 2001 before Prebble took up a riding contract in Hong Kong where he rode with great success for years.
Portelli and Prebble join forces once again with Encap running in the $250,000 listed Up And Coming Stakes at Rosehill on Saturday.
The Warwick Farm-based trainer said it would be a great result if Encap can win the 1300-metre contest.
"Time certainly flies," Portelli told ACM Racing. "It's hard to believe it's over 20 years that Brett had his last ride for me and it was a winner. I'll never forget Brett ventured over to Hong Kong not long after the win of Perfect Crime.
"I followed his career when he rode in Hong Kong with great success and came back to win a Melbourne Cup. He's a very talented jockey. Brett came out and rode Encap in a track gallop at Warwick Farm on Tuesday morning. I was very happy with the work of Encap.
"He worked solidly over 1000 metres on the poly track. Brett was pleased with the work."
Encap, a $200,000 purchase by Portelli at the 2022 Inglis Easter Yearling Sales, is chasing his first win.
"I've been happy with how Encap has run in his three starts," Portelli said. "He's run second at two runs at Warwick Farm.
"He's taken a bit of time to put in altogether but he's getting there. I paid $200,000 for him as a yearling at the Sydney Easter sales. I'll never forget he was comparably cheap compared to the other prices paid for yearlings in that sale.
"Encap is not a big horse. He's bred to go fast but I think he'll end up running a strong 1400 metres. My biggest concern on Saturday is barrier nine from the 1300-metre start. It can be a very tricky gate from that start. Lots of times from that start horses have been caught wide.
"I would have loved to draw a better barrier but there's nothing we can do about it. It's really funny before the barriers came out Encap was a $7 shot but once the barriers came out the smart punters didn't want to back him. He drifted out to $16. It's always wise to follow the smart punters money."
Encap's stablemate Kintyre also runs in the Up And Coming Stakes. Portelli said he was impressed with the last start win by Kintyre at Rosehill.
"Kintyre's two runs this time in work have been good," he said. "Kintyre hit the line strongly in winning at Rosehill last time. Kintyre is like Encap.
"They have both drawn tough gates. Kintyre is out in 11. I would have loved a softer barrier for him. We've got plenty of nice young horses in the stable and Kintyre and Encap both fit into that category.
"It will depend how Encap and Kintyre run at Rosehill on Saturday but I think they will both run in the Group 3 Ming Dynasty at Rosehill on September 9. Kintyre will improve once he gets out in distance to races over say 2000 metres in his next campaign."
Portelli accepted with Spaceboy in an open handicap over 1200 metres at Doomben on Saturday and rates the seven-year-old a good each way chance.
"Spaceboy should run well at Doomben," he said. "Spaceboy has been a very consistent horse during his career and drawing barrier one is ideal for him.
"It's hard to win races in Sydney. There's no easy Saturday races there. Spaceboy is up to the class in Queensland. The claim for apprentice jockey Cejay Graham puts him right in the race."
Bet365 rate Spaceboy a $3.30 chance for the Doomben race.
Melbourne racing heads to Moonee Valley on Saturday. The $175,000 listed Carlyon Stakes is the feature race on the 10-event program.
Omni Man from the Waterhouse-Bott stable and Sweet Ride trained by Annabel Neasham look to be the main chances in the 1000-metre scamper around the tight Valley circuit.
Sweet Ride and Omni Man finished in the first two placings when they ran against each other in restricted company at the Valley on August 12.
Underrated jockey Jordan Childs will jump from barrier two on Omni Man while Group 1 winning jockey Michael Dee has retained the mount on Sweet Ride.
