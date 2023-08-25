"Kids probably are a bit too mollycoddled at school these days, but I wish there had been some mollycoddling when I was at school," writes Deb. "It would have been nice to feel that the teachers were on my side, helping me to achieve rather than being just expecting that I would achieve. I feel very sorry for the teachers when their authority is undermined by parents. My parents were very supportive of the teachers - on the odd occasion that I did get a slap on the leg with a ruler, I would not have dared mention it at home or I would have got another slap. While I agree that most teenagers are used to swearing and being sworn at, I don't think it's appropriate for a teacher to use such language when addressing the students. But requiring a teacher to resign over such an incident is over the top."