NRMA says fuel prices have risen by more than 20 cents in Canberra since mid-July

By Peter Brewer
Updated August 25 2023 - 8:47pm, first published August 24 2023 - 11:47am
The falling value of the Australian dollar and an artificially restrained international market has pushed the price of regular unleaded price in Canberra up by 21.6 cents per litre since July 15.

