The falling value of the Australian dollar and an artificially restrained international market has pushed the price of regular unleaded price in Canberra up by 21.6 cents per litre since July 15.
The latest data-gathering on fuel prices by the NRMA shows Canberra was not the only affected market, with the price of Sydney 91 RON fuel also up by 20.7 cents per litre in the past five weeks.
These higher fuel prices come on top of rising electricity and grocery prices.
"Today [Thursday], the average price for regular unleaded fuel in Canberra is 206.4 cents per litre and diesel is 219.5 cents per litre," NRMA spokeswoman Katrina Usman said.
"Across Canberra, the difference between the highest and lowest price for regular unleaded fuel is almost 9 cents per litre, so motorists should check prices before leaving home to fill up."
The Fuel Check app, which requires the posting of prices by retailers every day, shows that on Thursday, the highest regular ULP price in the ACT was 207.9 cents per litre across a range of service stations in Kenny, Belconnen, Dickson and Braddon.
The cheapest outlet in the ACT, and by far the largest retailer by volume in the territory, was Costco Majura at 190.7. There has been approximately 100,000 downloads of the FuelCheck app by Canberrans.
The NRMA said the oil price market remained "extremely volatile", with "OPEC continuing to keep production tight, a slowing Chinese economy and refinery outages all affecting wholesale prices".
The only protective mechanism for the motorist was to use online tools to monitor pricing and fill up accordingly. In the past week in the ACT, the wholesale price for regular unleaded fuel rose on average 3.9 cents per litre, and diesel fuel rose 1.6 cents per litre. However, bowser retail prices of in-demand products such as premium ULP had fluctuated as much as 18 cents per litre.
As a result of a lack of competition and oil companies owning the majority of ACT petrol stations, inflated fuel prices had been a huge source of consumer discontent for years in Canberra.
The Fuel Check app, co-developed by the NRMA and the NSW government, was finally rolled out across the territory in November last year and provided greater stability and competition.
Australia imports most of its fuel from the giant ExxonMobil, Shell and SRF (Singapore Refining Company) operations in Singapore, where international benchmark prices are set in US dollars.
The Australian dollar this week fell to around 64 US cents, hovering near its lowest point in nearly nine months. This was in response to likely tightening of economic policy in the US and the stalling China market. Household consumption and real estate prices are falling in China and imports have weakened, down by 7.6 per cent in the first half of 2023.
One of the world's largest oil producing countries, Saudi Arabia, voluntarily began cutting oil production by 1 million barrels a day in June this year, and has now extended this production cut into September, which has tightened global supply.
Despite declaring a brutal war on the Ukraine and conducting atrocities on the civilian population there, Russia continues to contribute to global oil production.
Its oil and petroleum product imports have been banned by the EU and G7 nations, which have also artificially manipulated the market for maritime insurance and insurance to maintain a cap on the market price for Russian oil, theoretically restricting its ability to generate profits which can be directed into its war effort.
