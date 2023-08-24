The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Galambany Court sentences John Nocen for pouring petrol on ACT Policing officer

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 24 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Nocen gives a thumbs-up outside court on Thursday. Picture by Tim Piccione
John Nocen gives a thumbs-up outside court on Thursday. Picture by Tim Piccione

A police officer has described feeling "absolutely ruined" by an incident in which he was doused with petrol.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.