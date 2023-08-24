The Canberra Times
When will Qantas pay back some of the billions taxpayers gave it?

By Letters to the Editor
August 25 2023 - 5:30am
Qantas is making massive profits off the back of billions of dollars in assistance during COVID-19. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
How wonderful that our national carrier Qantas has just posted a $2.5 billion profit. I'm sure I'm one of millions of Australians glowing with pride at this amazing achievement.

