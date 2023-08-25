ABC Canberra open house is on Saturday

Head to the ABC Canberra studios on Saturday from 8.30am to 3pm for its first open day in a decade.
Stars including Gardening Australia host Costa Georgiadis, Laura Tingle, Michael Rowland, Lisa Millar, David Speers, James Glenday and Adrienne Francis and all your favourite radio presenters will be there during the day.
Take a tour of the studios and enjoy an outside radio broadcast, sausage sizzle, ABC merch and an ABC Kids area.
You might even spot a bear in there, with a life-sized Play School set also on hand, with the chance to have a photo with your favourite toy including Jemima, Big Ted and Humpty.
