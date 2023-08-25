The Canberra Times
ABC Canberra open house is on Saturday

Updated August 25 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 12:00pm
A Play School set will also be at the ABC Canberra open day. Picture supplied
Head to the ABC Canberra studios on Saturday from 8.30am to 3pm for its first open day in a decade.

