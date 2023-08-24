The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Tuggeranong Valley Australian Football Netball Club wins 2023 Prime Minister's Cup for Junior Club of the Year

By Megan Doherty
Updated August 25 2023 - 8:10am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tuggeranong Valley Australian Football Netball Club player Elijah Lowe, 7, with the Prime Minister's Cup for junior club of the year. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Tuggeranong Valley Australian Football Netball Club player Elijah Lowe, 7, with the Prime Minister's Cup for junior club of the year. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Their year started with a devastating fire and ended with them taking out a bit of silverware with the prime minister's name on it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.