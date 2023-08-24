The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Transport Canberra, City Services lodge DA for Weston Creek bus layover space

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
August 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposal will provide "greater opportunity to increase network service delivery", an ACT government spokesperson said. Picture by Sara Garrity
The proposal will provide "greater opportunity to increase network service delivery", an ACT government spokesperson said. Picture by Sara Garrity

A proposed development to upgrade the Weston Creek bus layover will increase its capacity and the bus network according to the ACT government, but a local community group believes it has missed the mark.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.