A proposed development to upgrade the Weston Creek bus layover will increase its capacity and the bus network according to the ACT government, but a local community group believes it has missed the mark.
Transport Canberra and City Services lodged a development application to extend, upgrade and reform the Weston Creek bus layover, along Hindmarsh Drive at the Eucumbene Street intersection, to provide a "greater opportunity to increase network service delivery", a spokesperson from the ACT government said.
The proposed upgrades within the application are an extension of existing asphalt surface with a new fence perimeter, an upgraded bus stop and path connections, the realignment of the existing concrete driveway as well as associated works including storm water and streetlight modifications.
While he understands the need for quality facilities for ACT government workers, chair of the Weston Creek Community Council Bill Gemmell said the application has missed some important changes.
"I can't understand why it is a facility that does not cater for passengers seeking to use services. Passengers from the R7 service are expected to join the bus at an unsheltered stop on the opposite side of Hindmarsh Drive," he said.
"Neither does it make any provision for a much-needed park and ride facility for the Weston Creek community. We also hope the development will allow the bus services in the Weston Creek suburbs to undergo some redesign to make them more attractive to passengers."
Mr Gemmell said current issues with Weston Creek bus services included two-hour frequency on weekends, coordination issues with connecting services, services running early and driver road rule compliance when returning to depots.
The ACT government spokesperson said the proposed changes to the layover space were important for both bus drivers and bus networks in general.
"Bus layovers reduce the need for unnecessary bus movements that accumulate out-of-service kilometres, facilitating seamless transition from one service through to the next," they said.
"This allows kilometres to be utilised within the network providing for greater frequency and efficiency.
"Upgrades to the Weston Creek bus layover will increase capacity of the layover enabling more flexible bus parking which provides for greater opportunity to increase network service delivery."
A construction tender for the proposal was released on Friday, August 18, but a selection and construction program will be made once approvals are received.
The works will likely take six months to complete from their starting date, subject to approval.
The spokesperson said there would be "minimal impacts" to the community during the construction process, with residents adjacent to the land being notified ahead of works commencing.
Community members can have their say towards the development application until Monday, August 28.
The Public Transport Association of Canberra also drew attention to their desire for a better bus system in the capital.
A submission given to the government in May asked for more frequent bus services, better timed connections, faster services and better integrated active travel.
Association chairman Ryan Hemsley said Canberra could create a better transport network.
"If the government wants people to use public transport, it needs to invest in the frequent and reliable services that will make the network more useful for journeys, seven days a week," he said.
"No one should accept that good public transport isn't possible in a city like Canberra."
