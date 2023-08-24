Brain cancer sufferers will be able to access a "cutting edge" analysis of their cancer for the first time in Canberra with a new research team established at the Australian National University.
The brain cancer "biobank" will store brain cancer biospecimens and genomic data from patients treated at Canberra Hospital.
Researchers will then use the biospecimens and genomic data to create 3D bio-printed "mini brains" to analyse how tumours grow and respond to treatment. This would be tailored to each individual.
Through this analysis the researchers will be able to determine whether to trial new therapeutic drugs on individual patients.
The research team, called Canberra Brain Cancer Collaborative, was established following a grant of $300,000 from the ACT government.
The biobank for brain cancer is a first for Canberra.
"When I came to Canberra there was absolutely no opportunity for Canberrans to be part of brain cancer research. If they were treated here their tissue just got thrown in the bin," Canberra Brain Cancer Collaborative lead researcher Leonie Quinn said.
Professor Quinn said being able to analyse the brain cancer material will be crucial in discovering new drugs to kill the cancer cells. She said while survival for many cancers had significantly increased outcomes for brain cancer remained poor.
"Where we are as researchers, 35 years down the track and we do not have a new therapy to give patients in clinic to improve their outcomes," she said.
"We've reflected as researchers and said 'what are we doing wrong' and one of the things we knew that we needed to do was get a much closer connection between our lab-based research and the clinic."
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said it will mean Canberrans will be able to access "cutting edge analysis of their cancer" for the first time.
"Brain cancer patients will now be able to access genomics based analysis of their tumour which provides genetic information about the cancer and the patient and this information can assist in determining what treatment is likely to be the most effective in treating that person's cancer," she said.
READ MORE HEALTH NEWS:
"This initiative is really aimed at making a substantial difference for people who sadly experience brain cancer, which of course is one of the most challenging, under researched and under supported cancers.
"This will help their healthcare team to direct them to current clinical trials that might be underway or emerging treatments that might be coming through."
The research team will work closely with doctors.
"If researchers find there is a treatment that is effective on a particular type of cancer that a patient has they'll inform the oncologist," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
"This is a great example of how we bring research from the lab to the bedside and back again, constantly informing the research which in turn informs the exceptional care that patients can receive right here in the ACT."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.