The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Canberra Brain Cancer Collaborative establishes biobank at Australian National University

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
August 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Brain cancer sufferers will be able to access a "cutting edge" analysis of their cancer for the first time in Canberra with a new research team established at the Australian National University.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.