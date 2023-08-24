Ahlivia Ingram might not be comfortable being a role model to the next generation of Canberra NRLW stars, but there's no denying she is.
Ingram's rugby league ascent from Erindale College, to Tuggeranong Bushrangers, to the first Raiders Tarsha Gale team, to now playing in the NRLW, is a perfect blueprint for young girls to follow in her footsteps, particularly those from her former high school.
The school made history on Wednesday with its girls' rugby league side reaching its first NSW Schoolgirls Cup grand final after beating Bass High School 12-8 in the semi-final. The boys also made the semi-final, but fell 22-16 to powerhouse Sydney school Westfield Sports High.
Ingram was part of the school's first girls' teams in 2017 and 2018. Because there wasn't enough girls to only play league, they also played union, touch and OzTag, and they were undefeated for two years.
However, Ingram's team never quite made it as far as this year's Erindale girls' side, which is a sign of just how much growth and development there's been in women's rugby league in Canberra in recent years.
And it's growth that will only accelerate now the Raiders have an NRLW side, with locals like Ingram donning the green jersey.
"They deserve that win, big time," Ingram said proudly of the current Erindale girls' team.
"I loved every minute at Erindale and to see the girls go through to the grand final, it shows the potential there. It all starts at your roots, like it started for me at Erindale with amazing coaching around me.
"The talent in the region is very much getting stronger, and the pathways are amazing now, so the girls have every chance to come here to the Raiders."
Ingram said she felt "weird" being put up as an NRLW poster girl for rugby league-mad youngsters from the Canberra region, however, she is very motivated to be an inspiration to her younger sister.
"I know that she's watching me," the 22-year-old said.
"She started in the under-13s girls' team, so I want to show her that there is something to look forward to and you don't have to just watch the boys now - you can watch the girls."
Erindale will face The Hills High School on Wednesday next week in Campbelltown, and Ingram will be cheering them on, hopefully coming off a win with the Raiders on Sunday against the Brisbane Broncos.
The foundation NRLW team boasting many representative stars have been a formidable side for some time, and travelling up to Brisbane to clash with the Broncos on their home turf will be a challenge for the Raiders.
But riding a four-game winning streak and sitting equal-first on the ladder - separated only by points difference with the league's previous two premiers the Knights and Roosters - there's nothing stopping the Raiders from scoring another upset.
"They're a very strong side and play amazing footy with some big names," Ingram said.
"We're going to give it our all and I know that we have a lot of potential in our team, so I'm excited for the game."
Ingram made her "unreal" debut last week in the victory over Parramatta, and the prop is determined to now keep her spot in the lineup.
"I still remember the first day I put the jersey on for Tarsha Gale and to put my first jersey on in the NRLW, I don't think words can describe it," she said.
"I would not be able to tell you back then in high school that I'd be standing here today. It's a dream come true. The girls that I'm playing with now I watched on TV. It's so surreal. I definitely don't want to ever leave a space like this. I don't think I'm quite ready to do anything but footy, so I'm praying that I stay."
Sunday: Brisbane Broncos v Canberra Raiders, Langlands Park, Brisbane, 12.03pm.
