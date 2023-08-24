The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Retirement age won't change despite need for older workers

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated August 24 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has ruled out any increase in the retirement age despite the need for more people to work later in life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.