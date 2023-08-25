Sharon O'Kane was happy on the netball court and touch football field until a friend tapped her on the shoulder on a Sunday morning. The Royals women's rugby team needed players that afternoon.
A few hours later, she scored five tries. It wasn't long before another tap came - the ACT side wanted her to play. So she did. And she scored four more tries in her second game.
Next was a President's XV, who wanted her to play in Brisbane. So she did. And she scored three more tries to take her tally to 12 in three games.
You can probably guess what happened next. Yes - the Wallaroos called. And yes - O'Kane scored in her first Test, which doubled as the Australian women's team's first Test.
"I didn't know the rules. I didn't know anything. I knew the players were looking at me like I didn't deserve my spot and I was the only ACT player, so I knew no one," O'Kane said.
"I was nervous. But I always wanted an oval ball in my hands - my brother played [Australian rules] for West Belconnen and all I wanted to do was kick a ball. So I did .. and it was pretty exciting."
"My Test debut was about my seventh game of 15-a-side rugby. The plan was to get it to the wing, but we didn't think we'd score. The coach, Bob Hitchcock, said if you score, don't lose your head. I lost my head.
"I'd already scored lots of tries prior to that so I didn't think about it. But someone showed me the footage five years ago and I'd never seen it."
O'Kane arrived back in Canberra on Thursday night ahead of her induction into the ACT rugby hall of fame on Friday afternoon.
It's a moment she never thought possible, but one she's immensely proud of after scoring eight tries in her 15 Tests for Australia.
It's fitting she rises into the top echelon of Canberra rugby figures in the same week Australia's women's players launched a fight for equality after a social media protest. Because O'Kane was at the coalface almost 30 years ago.
O'Kane still remembers having to turn up to games where there were no toilets, goalposts or referees in the late 1990s.
The Wallaroos made national headlines this week after a united protest against funding inequalities with the men's team. Seeing the men's partners and families flown to Sydney for a farewell event before the World Cup was the trigger for the stance, which called on Rugby Australia to invest in the women's program.
"When I got the call about the hall of fame I thought why me. Then I realised I've played a couple of World Cups for my country and scored tries," O'Kane said.
"I turned up to fields where the toilet blocks were closed, we didn't have facilities. There were no goalposts or side posts, no referees. I had to use men's change rooms to use the toilets. I had to walk from shop to shop asking for donations so we could play in Hong Kong.
"I'm just one of hundreds. If I didn't do those small things, if we all didn't do those small things, the game wouldn't exist for women. I go to play 15 Tests and at two World Cups, and I've met the most amazing girls through that experience.
"The girls I played with - Helen Taylor and others - we have a bond like no other. We had something different ... we pulled together from nothing. We wore gear that still said Wallabies on it, we weren't even allowed to call ourselves the Australian team. We probably lost money, but it was worth it."
