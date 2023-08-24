Police have issued a plea for the public to help find a man who they say is considered dangerous and wanted for serious family violence offences.
Police said Jason Reid, 37, is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 186cm (6'1") tall, with a medium build, fair hair, and blue eyes.
They said he is wanted by police in relation to serious family violence offences, as well as outstanding warrants.
"He is believed to be travelling in a white Ford Ranger utility, with NSW registration EWV05T, and is known to frequent areas surrounding Canberra, including Queanbeyan, Murrumbateman, and Yass," they said in a statement.
They said Reid was :considered dangerous, and members of the public are urged not to approach or confront him, but to contact police on 131 444 immediately if sighted".
They asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote 7468539.
