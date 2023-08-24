The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT police investigating the death of a woman in Nesuto Apartment Hotel on Akuna Street

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated August 24 2023 - 7:48pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The body of a 40-year-old Canberra woman has been located in a Civic hotel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.