The body of a 40-year-old Canberra woman has been located in a Civic hotel.
Police were called to the Nesuto Apartment Hotel on Akuna Street at about 11.15am on Thursday, after house staff located a female guest suspected to be deceased.
ACT Ambulance Service paramedics attended and confirmed the woman had died some time earlier.
Police were advised and an investigation was commenced.
In a statement, police said they were "considering all avenues of enquiry" and would await the outcome of an autopsy. It is unknown at this time whether the death is suspicious.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 7519173.
Information to Crime Stoppers can be provided anonymously.
