Do politicians breach the peoples' faith by politicising everything or do voters get the representation they deserve after rewarding such venality? It is not an either-or question and, sadly, the answer to both is yes.
Just look at the way the Voice referendum is tracking.
The Intergenerational Report seeks to step out and over this disappointing morass, to think in longer timeframes than the frenetic three-year electoral cycle permits. It is to be applauded, remembering it was a Liberal treasurer, Peter Costello who started this ball rolling.
But politics is as politics does and the opposition response to the latest IGR is to shoe-horn its multi-decades projections right back into the withering zero-sum combat of the here and now.
Even before Treasurer Jim Chalmers had unveiled the full report, shadow finance minister Jane Hume claimed it was merely a "Trojan horse" for big tax changes.
Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor wheeled out his best material arguing the future was a smokescreen.
"We need a government that gets the balance right and does have enough focus on those crisis issues we're seeing in the cost of living, which are just absolutely extraordinary after 11 interest rate increases under this government," he told the ABC.
Actually it is 10 rate hikes. The eleventh, which crucially, was the first, occurred under the Coalition amid is vast over-stimulation of the economy in the lead-up to the 2022 election. But we digress.
That such retorts as Hume's and Taylor's cut any ice speaks to a cynical tabloid sensibility in our politics which assumes that governments are always conning us one way or the other.
Thus every pronouncement is wholly political, from population projections to net-zero (well, especially net-zero), from aged care, to the very future itself.
However, the IGR is among the least inherently "political" things that federal governments do. It contemplates a period during which there are likely to be governments of either stripe. Perhaps new ones too.
It looks so far over the horizon that none of the current crop will even be there. Anthony Albanese will be 100 years old in 2063 (which may be even older than Joe Biden).
The Coalition's sadly predictable fear mongering on taxes elicited assurances from the government that no new tax reform ideas were being considered. Which is a pity seeing as the IGR predicts about 40 years of deficits as government revenue fails to match soaring outlays.
If we didn't reward tepidness we might expect Chalmers to be bolder given the ageing population and the burgeoning revenue shortfall projected. Instead, the dictates of politics have him thinking about the future but eyeing the electoral realities of the present.
