A change of plans for one of Canberra's first build-to-rent projects

Build-to-rent housing has been touted as a solution to ease rental pressure across the ACT.
But the developer of one of Canberra's first major build-to-rent projects has already changed direction and will sell some of the 700 planned apartments instead.
The development, called The Borough, was proposed to offer 700 rental-only units and was to be delivered in three stages in Denman Prospect.
The group behind the project, Capital Estate Developments, has decided to release the first two stages for sale instead, due to a recent change in requirements by the ACT government.
The developer is still committed to build-to-rent, they said, and will offer up more than 400 affordable rentals in stage three.
Also in development news this week, a proposal for a 13-storey office block in Civic was scaled back after the ACT planning directorate found it did not comply with the Territory Plan.
NDH Property development manager Rob Speight said the plans were "probably unfairly conflated" with two other development applications nearby.
"We were one of three projects that all hit the starting line at the same time," he said.
He said the group was disappointed but excited, nonetheless, to move forward with the revised designs.
Some of Canberra's "key players" in residential development gathered on Wednesday for the auction of two parcels of land.
The Belconnen and Lawson sites sold for more than $32 million combined.
The new owners of the blocks shared their initial plans with The Canberra Times, following the auctions.
A "magical" home in Forrest hit the market this week and could fetch well beyond $6 million if recent sales are anything to go by.
The home was designed by renowned architect Ken Oliphant and was built in the late 1920s.
The current owners, or "custodians" as they described themselves, have lived there for 20 years and have extensively restored the original home.
We caught up with one of the owners to find out more about the historic property ahead of its auction.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
