With the cost of living the way that it is, who doesn't love a money win? Particularly when it involves $1 Greasy's burgers.
After a successful promo with DoorDash a few months ago, Grease Monkey is once again doubling down on its Sonoma buns and dishing out the $1 burgers for this weekend only.
Between 2pm and 5pm, this Friday to Sunday, enjoy one of the capital's favourite burgers - the Greasy - delivered by DoorDash, for only $1 (plus delivery). You are also welcome to pick it up if you want to stretch your legs and pop into the Braddon, Woden or Gungahlin store once you have ordered through the platform.
One redemption per order per day. Head to the store page for a promo code to redeem. Fees apply.
