Your say: what Canberrans think about coming wood fire heater ban

Helen K writes: What happens when we have no power due to blackouts caused by overuse by EVs, households and everyone switching from gas to electricity. We are not an island, we rely on the other states for our electricity - despite giving the grid all of our renewable electricity. If the government wants to go down this track it should pay for every household to have ducted heating, electric water heaters, new electric bbqs (unless this is not allowed due to smoke from cooking on them), gas cooking and appliances which will need to be bought. We don't live on MLA salaries!

