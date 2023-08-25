Your say: what Canberrans think about the coming wood fire heater ban

The conversation surrounding all forms of wood fire heating is a divisive one, you either love them or hate them. The Canberra Times reported on the new plan from the ACT government and Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti that internal wood fire heaters were to be phased out by year 2045.
While more questions remain around the specifics of just how this plan is going to operate, our Canberra Times subscribers didn't hold back on how they felt (for the change and not) and shared thoughts on the future of Canberra being a 100 per cent renewable territory.
You can catch up on the issue here:
Here's what some of our readers have to say:
Dwayne C writes: I have seen the smoke haze across the valley in the morning, it's pollution, and it has an impact. Would people tolerate a factory next door spewing out this pollution...no, there would be an outcry, but we are willing to allow this pollution from thousands of homes. It's time to grow up and move on from this process that is a health risk and contributes to global warming.
Jane H writes: Disappointing that our short and medium term future includes wood heater smoke. The most important part is banning new installations across Canberra suburbs
Yuri S writes: Will they ban Bunnings from selling them in Tuggeranong?
George M writes: Can the tin pot council ban the bushfires too please?!
Phil S writes: I pay my rates and have never had any type of government support, my fire will keep burning and more than likely for a new ACT government that stands up to radical ridiculous Green led decision making like this, poor form and shame.
Mr Frodo writes: Just once I would like to see a government with half an ounce of common sense, rather than one who has knee jerk reactions to every problem and never listens to the punters at all. It is far past time that this government is moved on and some new blood is introduced, let's see what you have to offer Ms Lee, because this current mob is out of ideas and is running on empty.
Jon A writes: Hoping the new government throws this out with every other terrible decision when they get in next year. First time I'll vote for another party and hell, given how TERRIBLE this current government is, you may even see me with signs on the side of the road. I don't care if this is 20 years down the line, having people rely on the energy grid in a cold city that is looking to expand by hundreds of thousands of people is a terrible idea and forced modernity sucks
Helen K writes: What happens when we have no power due to blackouts caused by overuse by EVs, households and everyone switching from gas to electricity. We are not an island, we rely on the other states for our electricity - despite giving the grid all of our renewable electricity. If the government wants to go down this track it should pay for every household to have ducted heating, electric water heaters, new electric bbqs (unless this is not allowed due to smoke from cooking on them), gas cooking and appliances which will need to be bought. We don't live on MLA salaries!
James S writes: Considering we have some of the cheapest power prices in the country due to power purchase agreements all over Australia, I'm not sure what your actual point is. People were worrying about the power grid when everyone started buying air conditioners and we were ok. Same with EVs.
Sean B writes: Refer to the CSIRO Gencost report. It doesn't matter about where the [electricity] load comes from it just matters whether we can meet it when we need to... which we can and will be able to in the future.
This was right wing talking point in California one of the most EV heavy grids in the world and it didn't happen. The worst they had was some load management. EVs can charge at anytime and don't need to be constantly plugged in so they can charge when the grid is not under stress. Our next car will be an EV, we'll charge it off our roof, net strain on the grid will be approximately zero. Everything will be electrified eventually, it's just cheaper, safer, more flexible and more convenient.
Tony E writes: The upgrades to the grid is the part the community should be focusing on and keeping politicians to account on. We all know it's heading to renewable energy sources so people may as well get on board regardless if they're opposed. The fear rightly so is will current and future governments make the required investments to get the infrastructure to the level required.
Where do you sit on the issue?
Share your thoughts in our letters section.
