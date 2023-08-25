Despite discussions and community pushes around the phasing out of wood fire heaters in the ACT lasting for some time, Canberrans may be somewhat unsure what Thursday's announcement actually means for them.
Here is what we know about the decision, and what it means for you.
The ACT government doesn't know, is the short answer.
Surveys have been done but the numbers are unreliable.
As the ACT government's own report puts it: "The number of wood heaters in the ACT is unknown and specific data on this is not kept by the ACT government."
The public was asked about the heaters in a 2022 survey. The results showed "11 per cent of Canberrans have wood heaters in their home". This figure was then used to extrapolate a total of 18,524 wood heaters out of 168,400 ACT households - roughly 11 per cent.
But the survey was "self-selecting". In other words, the people who responded weren't a representative sample of the population but, rather, people who were already particularly interested in the issue. It was not scientific and therefore unreliable.
A different 2014 estimate put the proportion (at 3.3 per cent) as much smaller.
The truth is nobody knows (as the ACT government itself acknowledges).
It is very early days.
The government's announcement stated the ban would come into place in 2045, and until that time they will be focusing on helping the community with their transition.
ACT Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti said the work had already begun.
"We're really drawing on lessons that we've learned in terms of the gas transition, we really are going through a similar process around making the policy decision, then doing work such as a regulatory impact statement," she said.
"We know in this first phase, a key element is working with people to support householders to transition to clean, more energy-efficient fuel sources to heat their homes.
"We already have programs that are in place, including the Sustainable Household Scheme that support people to transition to more energy-efficient and cheaper energy sources.
"We have quite a lot of work to do now, in terms of working out how we do [it all], and how we can support people, particularly those on low incomes, to go through the transition."
The ACT government's Wood Heater Replacement Program provides rebates to Canberrans who wish to remove and replace wood heaters with electric systems.
Rebates are also available for people who wish to permanently close off fireplaces.
Canberrans can apply for $250 for the permanent closing off of open fireplaces, and the removal of wood heaters.
A larger sum of $750 can be given to households removing wood heaters and installing electric reverse-cycle split systems.
The same amount can be given for removal of a wood heater and an upgrade of an electric reverse-cycle system. All new systems have a three-star energy rating, or higher.
A $1250 rebate can also be given for the removal of a wood heater and installation of ducted electric reverse-cycle systems.
For more information on your options, visit this website.
While commending the ACT government on its phase-out plan, the Centre for Safe Air has advocated for more immediate steps to be made.
Professor of Public Health at the Menzies Institute for Medical Research and director of the Centre for Safe Air Fay Johnston said fast changes needed to happen for the benefit of the worst-impacted people.
"We note the 20-year time frame proposed and also advocate for more immediate steps to resolve the important problems faced by many people in the community, who experience serious pollution and health impacts from nearby chimneys," she said.
"Regulations need to keep up with the evidence. This historical approach of managing toxic emissions as an environmental hazard or a nuisance rather than a health hazard is no longer fit-for-purpose.
"[But], by increasing the uptake of healthier and more efficient technologies such as reverse cycle air conditioners, the ACT has taken decisive action to reduce the community burden of many illnesses including asthma, heart attacks and strokes. Everyone will benefit."
Ms Vassarotti said the government would be making the most of the time frame to talk to everything this plan will be effecting, including businesses who heavily rely on the selling of heaters.
"Transitioning is a really important thing to do, along with phasing out, because it gives us time for businesses to adjust and to work out what their business model needs to do," she said.
