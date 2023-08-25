Suffice to say the Prime Minister's explanation of the suspension of Ms Campbell's salary might not have been fully on the money, as it were. Indeed, it is understood that the decision to suspend Ms Campbell's pay was taken by Mr Moriarty. Of course, there's little point in asking him about the whys and wherefores as when it comes to disclosing information on ticklish matters, the Department of Defence can be relied upon to adopt a clam-like posture.