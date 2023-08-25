Zoe Buckman considered throwing in the towel more times than she can remember.
A world championships finalist and two-time Olympian, the middle-distance runner was struck down by a series of debilitating injuries.
Each time she overcame one, the next one popped up. Physically it was challenging but mentally it was torturous.
From 2019 until 2022, Buckman didn't line up for an official race. In those dark days, she almost lost all hope of returning to her peak.
The athlete left coach Nic Bideau's elite squad, lost sponsors, returned to Canberra and had to take a full-time job. Throw in COVID-19 lockdowns and she couldn't catch a break.
Even as recently as this year, Buckman contemplated quitting. But through it all, she had a nagging feeling she still had what it takes to perform at the elite level.
"[Quitting] was on my mind pretty frequently," Buckman said.
"A problem was I just lost confidence in myself during that period and it took a while to find that again. The time off racing didn't help.
"I was really thinking about retiring earlier this year if I didn't make world championships. Then I found I still had a hunger to keep going after getting over an injury.
"I decided if I wanted to have a good go at the Olympics and make the most of my time left running, I needed to change something. I contacted [coach] Des Proctor and I haven't looked back."
Buckman will take the next step on her comeback on Saturday when she lines up in the Australian Cross Country Championships at Stromlo. Fellow veteran Gen Gregson is the pre-race favourite.
A former 1500m specialist, Buckman has turned her focus to qualifying for the Paris Olympics in the 5000m.
So while she hasn't contested an Australian cross country titles since she was a junior, the 34-year-old recognises Saturday's race is a crucial step on the path to the domestic summer on the track.
"It's foreign territory," she said.
"I'm not really sure what to expect. I always put high expectations on myself but it's a different distance to what I'm used to.
"It's something to build upon. It's an Australian championship, that's always exciting, but I'm aware I've had a bit of time out of competition. If I get a good result, that will help establish me a bit more but going forward I have a lot more work to do."
Buckman's return to running gained pace in May when she joined Australian representatives Leanne Pompeani and Riley McGown in Proctor's Woden squad.
While she had enjoyed training with Gerard Ryan previously, the coach was largely in charge of a junior squad and the move allowed her to train alongside elite runners on a regular basis.
Buckman has been required to juggle full-time work at the Australian Defence Force with her running aspirations and while it's tricky it has provided a fresh perspective on the sport.
"When I was a full-time athlete I probably put a bit more pressure on myself," she said.
"I didn't have a very balanced life. Meeting people outside of running can help enforce that self-discipline and managing the work-life balance has helped me develop skills in other areas. It's hard but I have a flexible working arrangement and I'm trying my best to make it work."
Buckman has spent the past week with an eye on the athletics world championships in Budapest. It's been a bittersweet experience, the event a sign of where she once was and where she hopes to get back to.
The women's 5000m final will be held in the early hours of Sunday morning, with the former world championships finalist keen to return to that stage at next year's Paris Olympics.
The qualification process for the event is tricky, however it pales in comparison to some of the hurdles Buckman has cleared just to be running today.
"It's bittersweet. I'm out of it now and it reminds me how hard I had to work to get to that level of fitness. It also reinforces that I want to get back there," she said.
