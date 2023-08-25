The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Leadership 'refresh' at the Australian Securities and Investments Commission

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated August 25 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The federal government has appointed three new commissioners to the embattled corporate watchdog, which has been accused of being ineffective and failing to support a former chair who was the target of an "intimidatory" advertising campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.