"I suffer from PHN (post herpetic neuralgia) after a severe attack of shingles," writes Michele. "I have been in excruciating agony for around nine weeks, with no relief from opioids (patches, tablets, Panadeine Forte, Endone and various nerve blockers) until I became totally disoriented and desperately needed to be weaned off the pharmaceuticals. I am now currently on CBD/THC and have been for four weeks. This oil, plus edibles, which I make into a smoothie has given me so much relief. I can now get out of bed, shower and dress myself instead of lying around crying and not sleeping. Every day the progress is slow, but happening. I can highly recommend medicinal cannabis for those who are suffering chronic pain."