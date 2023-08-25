Police are appealing for the public's help to find a suspicious man who allegedly filmed mallgoers without their consent.
The man, who could be in his 40s or 50s, is alleged to have used his mobile phone to film a mother and her young daughter for a "significant" period of time.
Shoppers at Westfield Belconnen confronted him a short time later after which the man ran away on foot.
The alleged incident took place about 12pm on Monday, August 7.
The mother told police she did not give the man permission and did not know he had been allegedly filming them.
The man has been described as Caucasian in appearance and about 180cm tall with a thin build.
He was wearing a grey, long-sleeved top, dark pants, and a grey beanie at the time of the alleged incident.
Anyone who can identify the man or has witnessed the alleged incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7503885. Information can be provided anonymously.
