Whether it's the $327 million Digital Health Record that is unable to provide any usable performance or research data, the rebrand of Canberra Health Services, where executives claimed that it was their brand rather than their services which were "significantly impacting on our ability to become a leading specialist provider", or the energy expended in the compulsory takeover of Calvary Hospital, there is a consistent theme of mismanagement. She has overloaded her department, the wheels are falling off, and basic care needs cannot be delivered upon.