From the perspective of Canberra families, the loss of obstetrics training accreditation at Canberra Hospital may seem like a niche, technical issue.
This might explain why the Health Minister has tried to dismiss yet another serious safety issue occurring under her watch. For the sake of Canberra's expectant mums and women needing gynaecology care, we all need to keep the pressure on.
Teaching hospitals are so named because they are the training ground for our next generation of doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals. To be classed as a training hospital, from a medical perspective, individual colleges that oversee training visit hospitals on a regular basis to determine whether that hospital can provide adequate education for young doctors, in this case, young obstetricians and gynaecologists.
Losing accreditation is a big deal. It effectively means that the Royal Australasian College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG) does not believe that a young doctor will be safe practising independently after training at Canberra Hospital. If a young doctor cannot receive adequate training at our major hospital, what implication does that have for the care that Canberra women are receiving?
The college has provided the answer in a scathing report, stating, amongst other things, "the workplace culture has deteriorated to the point where it did not appear to be one which prioritised training".
Or "the consultant staffing was described as being at a persistently critical level, with the ability to meet clinical needs often impacted by unplanned leave, staff turnover and increasing levels of burnout."
There are a variety of reasons why a college may not accredit an institution ranging from inadequate supervision of junior doctors, excess workload, poor culture or an insufficient range of experience.
Perhaps observations across one of those domains could be excused as a "challenge" as the minister has put it. But the obstetrics and gynaecology unit did "not meet" five out of the six standards and "partially met" one.
When a college speaks, the minister should listen. In other states and territories this is the stuff of scandal. Yet the Labor/Greens government has serious training issues in at least three other units. The fetal and maternal medicine unit has had its accreditation suspended.
The child-at-risk health unit will have a mid-cycle review of training accreditation following concerns received by the Royal Australian College of Physicians regarding workforce shortages. The Canberra Regional Medical Education Council has revoked accreditation for the plastic surgery term meaning interns have had to be reallocated in the hospital.
For obstetrics its worse, with problems being identified in 2010, 2014 and again this year.
To explain the reasons for this we need look no further than the overloading of hospital administration with new initiative after initiative, causing overworked executives to fail in delivering the basics.
Whether it's the $327 million Digital Health Record that is unable to provide any usable performance or research data, the rebrand of Canberra Health Services, where executives claimed that it was their brand rather than their services which were "significantly impacting on our ability to become a leading specialist provider", or the energy expended in the compulsory takeover of Calvary Hospital, there is a consistent theme of mismanagement. She has overloaded her department, the wheels are falling off, and basic care needs cannot be delivered upon.
The truth is that the Barr-Rattenbury government has failed to attract and retain our crucial front-line staff who deserve the best training possible. This has occurred to the point, where RANZCOG has asserted that Canberra women and staff are not receiving the quality of care that they deserve and are threatening to withdraw accreditation.
