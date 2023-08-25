Ainslie's women's first grade side don't have to dig too deep to find motivation to go all the way this year.
The Tricolours were last season on the receiving end of a crushing five-point defeat to Queanbeyan in the grand final, falling at the last hurdle after a remarkable undefeated year.
There were many tears at Phillip Oval that late August night, but after the dust settled on the heartbreaking loss, it didn't take long for coach Britt Tully to refocus the group for its 2023 campaign.
"I just remember after the grand final last year Dani Curcio going around counting who was coming back to go better," Tully told The Canberra Times.
"The belief from the older players is something you can't really get easily. It was a goal from the start of pre-season to get back there and go that one step further.
"We've been up there the last four years and we were up there in that COVID year, too, and we didn't get a chance to give it a crack.
"I was saying to the girls the other day that not many people get this many chances at a final series, so we're going to put everything in and just push from last year."
Despite losing some players from that undefeated squad, this season Ainslie have again finished top of the ladder as minor premiers, and are on the cusp of consecutive grand final appearances.
Tully said the new faces in the team like Elizabeth Hill, Brodie McCann and Zanna Farrell have given the Tricolours more "run, carry and dash" than last season, evolving their brand of footy.
This weekend they take on second-placed finishers Belconnen Magpies for a spot in the season finale.
"We've backed it up with another good year," Tully said.
"It's a credit to all the hard work the girls are putting in that we still ended up being minor premiers with a couple of losses, which shows how good the comp is.
"Belconnen have had a really good season and we only just got over them in the end to get the minor premiership."
Ainslie's men will also be vying for a grand final berth in their semi against Belconnen in the later game at Alan Ray Oval.
Women: Major semi: Saturday, 11.20am: Ainslie Tricolours v Belconnen Magpies, Alan Ray Oval. Minor semi: Sunday, 11.20am: Queanbeyan Tigers v Eastlake Demons, Margaret Donoghoe Sportsground.
Men: Major semi: Saturday, 1.15pm: Ainslie Tricolours v Belconnen Magpies, at Alan Ray Oval. Minor semi: Sunday, 1.15pm: Queanbeyan Tigers v Eastlake Demons, Margaret Donoghoe Sportsground.
