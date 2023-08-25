Times Past: August 26, 1978

Lamingtons are an Australian household dessert, snack, go-to party food and on this day in 1978, The Canberra Times reported on a south side family support organisation's mammoth effort to make the favourite Lamington.
Some 19,200 lamingtons later, the Tuggeranong Family Action, a childcare and family support organisation, were claiming a world record for the amount of lamingtons they made.
Dozens of volunteers over three days at the Kambah Community house made 19,200 lamingtons, almost one for every man, woman and child in the valley.
They cut, dipped and rolled their way through half a tonne of cake, 225 kilograms of icing sugar, 112 kilograms of coconut and 18 kilograms of cocoa.
"Sheer exhaustion prevents us from accepting any more orders for lamingtons", a press statement issued by the organisation said. The profits from the lamington drive of about $1100 would be used to improve the equipment for the child care centre run by the organisation at Kambah Community House.
The statement also said that the organisation was claiming a world record for making lamingtons, and hoped it would be the first lamington entry in the Guinness Book of Records.
