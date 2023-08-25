The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Jack Waterford | Intergenerational report's 2063 forecast shouldn't distract from Australia's urgent issues

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated August 25 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Intergenerational reports make for great politics, but hardly ever great policy. Modern governments are bipartisan in not being big on the vision thing, long-term thinking, or even the planning thing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.