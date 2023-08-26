Times Past: August 27, 1964

The "somebody think of the children" catch-cry was answered on this day in 1964 when prime minister Sir Robert Menzies was in the affirmative for the popular children's book character, Noddy. The Canberra Times reported on the unusual champion for the children's character.
In the House of Representatives, the father of the year admitted Enid Blyton's puppet character Noddy had helped him through an evening of babysitting with his grandchildren.
WG Turnbull had reminded Sir Robert Enid Blyton's lovable character was in danger of losing circulation because they had been removed from the shelves of the ACT Children's Library.
Librarians said Noddy did not come up to the standard of children's literature.
Mr Turnbull asked: "As father of the year and leader of our nation, does Sir Robert consider Noddy suitable reading for his grandchildren?"
Sir Robert replied: "I am very well prepared to speak as grandfather of the year: this question comes quite near home. I do not profess to sit in judgement of the intellectual qualities of Miss Blyton's work ... I must say my experience of my grandchildren is that they read the works of this lady with great voracity."
While the contents of Enid Blyton's books left something to be desired, with Sir Robert saying the stories were "terrible" and "immoral from an adult point-of-view, but quite amusing".
Sir Robert finished by saying: "Any writer who can occupy the attention of my grandchildren with a rather improbable story, and have me end up singing a hymn, is pretty good."
