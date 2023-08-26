The Canberra Times
Times Past: August 27, 1964

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
August 27 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of the paper on this day in 1964.
The "somebody think of the children" catch-cry was answered on this day in 1964 when prime minister Sir Robert Menzies was in the affirmative for the popular children's book character, Noddy. The Canberra Times reported on the unusual champion for the children's character.

