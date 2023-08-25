The latest intergenerational report has created a great deal of publicity over its forecasts which, when you think about it, have to be of dubious accuracy.
Any prediction of the future is difficult. One that spans 40 years quickly degenerates into guesswork.
However, there is a useful aspect to this report. According to the Treasury the report is a projection involving the sustainability of current policies; something that can be assessed more easily.
The Treasury is well stocked with economists and as such creatures are inoculated with the gospel of economic growth it is up to us humans to question their beliefs.
Their supporters in the media have been very busy spreading the message that our declining birth rate will result in economic collapse or even the disappearance of the human species.
Strange as it may seem their anxiety does not extend to questioning the current economic policy of population growth which must have a limit.
If we don't do this then nature will do it for us in the form of climate change and other catastrophes.
Perhaps predictably the concern for endless growth does not extend to biological diversity, the decline of which threatens our own survival.
Nor does it extend to concern about the future of the Great Barrier Reef.
Another intergenerational report and another round of big-figure, hand-wringing financial "challenges" and warnings about "working through change" ("Jim Chalmer's 2023 Intergenerational Report shows 40 years of deficits", canberratimes.com.au, August 24).
Governments are in no position to moan and advance strong hints about dire budgetary impacts and economic fallout from an ageing population while they fail to allow and enable practical and compassionate options for end-of-life decision making.
Just give people the ability and means to avoid, if they wish, the channelling of many thousands of their own hard-earned dollars and those of other taxpayers to the costly medical, pharmaceutical, and aged care sectors.
Nobody should be forced to eke out, in unwanted and complicated ways, an increasingly circumscribed, poor quality and stressful existence before the inevitable happens.
I listened to the Treasurer on Thursday at the National Press Club and was generally okay with the speech and answers to questions.
I would just like to add that there is one point he missed. He did answer one question inferring the possibility of older people working longer.
Working always implies payment, however there are many of us from the Silent Generation (and this suggests our age) who are not particularly wealthy, who continue to do work but in a voluntary non paid capacity.
Fortunately there may be a growing number of this cohort who are in general good health and have mental capacity to do so.
The problem is not, R A Goss (Letters, August 23), that people who criticise the creep of Americanisms into our language and pronunciation believe Australian English was purer in our school days.
The problem is that it happens. Yes, English is a living language. Always has been. But it doesn't have to become American English just because our culture tends to be dominated by things American.
I went to the NAPLAN site and downloaded the 2016, Grade 5 numeracy test. Instead of being a straight forward arithmetic test like the ones we had in the Pathfinder, some smart Alec university type has produced an intelligence test.
No wonder a lot of children can't complete it. I got scared off just looking at it. Anyone who was born without the maths "gene" will feel the same way. When you see the word "numeracy" run a mile.
If you want to earn money, bet anyone under 40 a dollar that they can't tell you what 42 divided by seven equals (within three seconds and without a calculator). Arithmetic is a tough assignment if you don't know your tables.
The recent string of multi billion dollar profits by corporations in Australia leaves me incensed and yet they insist they are not price gouging.
How gullible do they think the people of Australia are?
The Australian government should create a super profits tax immediately to try and curtail this abuse of power.
This has been the real cause of rampant inflation and it needs to stop.
I thought that getting older - not dying young - was a good outcome. But no, the government views our ageing population as a problem.
That's because it views the world primarily in terms of dollars and budgets, as evidenced by the narrow focus of its Intergenerational Report.
Where is the review of other matters important to the next generations, such as the liveability of our cities and the state of the environment? The escalating housing crisis, worsening traffic congestion, over-stretched water resources, diminishing natural habitat, and changing climate are worrying concerns?
The downward trajectories they are all on warrant much greater government attention.
I have been voting Labor since I first voted for Gough Whitlam with my first vote as a new Australian.
Anthony Albanese and his US-mandated nuclear submarines are killing my allegiance and enthusiasm for Labor.
I didn't expect such servile behaviour from someone who boasts about having been brought up by a single mother in a public housing environment.
Let's say no to the nuclear submarines.
Apparently millennials need to praised two or three times a week, especially at work.
Come again? If you turn up on time, leave on time, do what you are being paid to do, don't steal from the firm, and stay off your phone, you need to be praised for that?
If I had suggested that anywhere I've ever worked my bosses would have died laughing as I looked for another job.
Re the voting rights of soldiers during the Vietnam War, John Hargreaves (Letters, August 23) writes that as a National Serviceman "while we couldn't vote we could get shot at".
True, if a National Serviceman did not serve on active duty in a theatre of war.
I served as a regular army soldier from July 1966 to February 1973, including two tours of Vietnam. My first tour commenced three months after my 19th birthday in 1967.
Whilst the voting age in Australia was 21 years of age, all servicemen and women in Vietnam, including National Servicemen under the age of 21, were eligible to vote in federal elections whilst on active service.
I voted in the 1967 half-Senate election of November 25, 1967. I was 19.
I note a recent editorial said City Hill is to be cleared of rabbits.
"Beware", say I, "beware". They should be regarded the same as the ravens are to the Tower of London.
Legend has it that if the tower loses its ravens, Britain will fall.
In the same way, maybe if City Hill loses its rabbits, Canberra will fall.
We might be overrun by a mob of homeless, binary climate-denying anti-woke anti-vaxxers desperately looking for a new cause, or a federal government which decides it's got nothing to lose by establishing a nuclear waste dump at some local defence establishment. HMAS Harman maybe.
So I caution the ACT bureaucracy against removing them.
That said, a modest cull involving shooting them from helicopters might be pretty spectacular.
Your editorial "NAPLAN is a snapshot of disadvantage" (August 24) claims that the gospels "tritely observe ... 'the poor will always be with us'".
Trite is what you tend to get from a partial quote out of context.
Jesus' point was that the more pressing matter was his imminent crucifixion. Moreover, as Jesus said to his disciples, if you are really so concerned about the poor you can help them any time you want (Mark 14:7), invoking the injunction in the Mosaic Law to do so (Deuteronomy 15:11).
