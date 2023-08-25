The Canberra Times
Accuracy of Intergenerational Report's forecasts are questionable

The economists in Treasury are wedded to a vision of endless economic growth. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
The latest intergenerational report has created a great deal of publicity over its forecasts which, when you think about it, have to be of dubious accuracy.

