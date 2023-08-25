Canberra Fashion Market at Kingston Foreshore on Sunday

The Canberra Fashion Market is on Sunday at the Fitters Workshop on the Kingston Foreshore.
The market is open from 10am to 3pm on Sunday.
Stalls will be selling designer and vintage clothing and accessories.
Next-door, the Old Bus Depot Markets will also be open from 9.30am to 2.30pm on Sunday.
The theme for this weekend's markets is Collectables Sunday, with everything from vintage records to antique lamps for sale.
