As Book Week wrapped up around the country, I visited one Canberra school to witness first-hand this spectacle I had never been part of before.
The morning assembly parade at Theodore Primary School, with child-appropriate hits playing on loudspeakers, was a high-octane affair.
It was heart-warming to see teachers dressed up as storybook characters like Snow White or the queen of hearts from Alice in Wonderland, and how much this excited their students.
Parents were also present and carried props for their dressed-up kids, who were seriously in character.
I saw children holding their favourite books and marvelling at how much or how little their friends resembled the characters.
Student Alyssa Henry, 10, told me her birthday and Book Week Friday were tied for her favourite day of the year (controversial!!).
She came dressed as Pippi Longstocking with wired plaits and eyeliner freckles.
"I usually choose books and my mum helps me look like the books," Alyssa said.
Siblings Kardel Penn, 10, and Kayjana Nifo, 8, and Kaeden Nifo, 7, came dressed as Dr Seuss' beloved trio - the Cat in the Hat, Thing 1 and Thing 2.
And breaking all Potterhead norms, Amelia Trew, 10, dressed up as Harry's snowy owl Hedwig.
Even the principal, Nathan Pepper, came dressed as Professor Snape.
He said he loved reading as a student and joked that becoming a teacher was a natural progression so he could keep dressing up for Book Week.
The literary affair really got students talking about their favourite characters and exchanging storybook recommendations, teaching assistant Ellie Kennedy, in a Minnie Mouse costume, said to me.
As someone who has never dressed up for Book Week, I realised it's like cosplay but for children's books.
Besides being allowed to wear colour clothes for the Christmas party, in my school in India, a few kids would be chosen to dress up as Indian freedom fighters on Independence Day.
Though I was never chosen, I always wished for a chance to bring a sword to school (Rani Lakshmibai), wear a fake moustache (Bhagat Singh) or a dress up in the Jawaharlal Nehru style jacket adorned with a rose.
I did not envy kids with flattened flour dough on their head to resemble Gandhiji's bald head.
On the day, we ate delicious sweets, sang national songs and learnt what the freedom fighters' sacrifices achieved for the country.
Looking back, 10-year-old me would've loved a day to dress up as my favourite book character.
I would have pestered my parents to dress me up as Asterix, Obelix or the clever minister from the Akbar and Birbal stories.
