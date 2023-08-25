The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Simon Cowan, Matt Taylor | Opportunity abounds in Intergenerational Report. Can Jim Chalmers and political class grasp it?

By Simon Cowan, Matt Taylor
August 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In a political world obsessed with the ultra-short term, the 2023 Intergenerational Report launched this week is a somewhat incongruous document - as it focuses on what might happen in 40 years' time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.