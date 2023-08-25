The problem is these offsetting effects are not expected to be enduring. The 2023 report predicts that net overseas migration will fall to just 0.6 per cent by 2062, down from its current level of 1.5 per cent. This drives population growth below 1 per cent by 2052 (it has averaged 1.4 per cent over the past 40 years), while participation is expected to decline to 63.8 per cent (down from its current level of 66.6 per cent).