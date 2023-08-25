If ever there was a day worth celebrating, it's International Dog Day, which is on Saturday.
The aim of the day is to raise awareness about the number of dogs that are in rescue centres around the world and to encourage their adoption.
Canberra's own Brodburger hamburger chain has got on board, promising to donate $1 from every Brod sold on Saturday to local organisation ACT Rescue and Foster.
That's across all three Brodburger locations, in Kingston, Fyshwick and Phillip.
ARF rescues and re-homes as many dogs in need as possible in the Canberra region and as far away as Sydney.
With a team of volunteers, the organisation fosters a dog for as long as it takes to find it a permanent home.
National Dog Day was established in 2004 by US-based pet behaviourist and author Colleen Paige, who sought to draw attention to the global plight of canines, particularly those that are abused, abandoned or euthanised.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.