Nobody thought the Canberra Raiders women would be this good.
No one except the players themselves, and coach Darrin Borthwick.
Now riding a four-game NRLW winning streak and eyeing their fifth-straight victory on Sunday, the rest of the competition is finally starting to take notice of something special brewing in Canberra.
The scary thing is, among the Raiders there's a strong belief they've not yet come anywhere near playing their best footy.
Currently sitting equal-first on the ladder, their success on the field thus far has the team confident it could well contend for the club's first NRLW premiership.
In their inaugural season it would be a monumental achievement, but the Raiders are daring to dream.
"We were definitely an underdog side coming into this competition and I think we've shown other teams that we do have the side to go out there and challenge the best of the best," Raiders second-rower Elise Smith said.
"It's going to be a tough task, but I believe in the side that we have."
The Raiders' next opponent might be their biggest challenge yet.
The Brisbane Broncos are sixth on the NRLW ladder with two wins and three losses, but the Raiders know the three-time premiership winners cannot be underestimated, especially at home.
They have a side littered with Origin and Jillaroos players, making them one of the NRLW's sleeping giants.
"They've been one of the pinnacle sides since the NRLW started, and every team in this competition you can't take lightly," Smith said.
Canberra's Apii Nicholls is a late withdrawal with a minor foot injury, which will move Mackenzie Wiki to fullback, and see Jessica Gentle make her Raiders debut.
Like many in the team, the away game against the Broncos will be Smith's first in Brisbane, and for the whole squad it's their first time all flying interstate for a match together.
While the excitement is clear among the squad, it remains focused on the job at hand because it doesn't want to let this momentum go.
The women only have to think of the little girls wearing green in the stands at Canberra Stadium this season to know what winning means to this region, and the impact a successful year can have beyond the silverware added to the trophy cabinet.
Smith is a prime example of what can happen for young girls in Canberra and the regions by following your dreams, even if they're achieved later than usual.
Just last year with Yass Magpies the Junee product played her first full season of rugby league, and won the Katrina Fanning Shield.
She was scouted in a pre-season skills clinic in Griffith, and earned a spot in the Katrina Fanning Academy which then led to her selection in the NRLW squad.
At 30, Smith made her NRLW debut last week, and can already see what it means to the footy-mad community in the regions around Canberra.
"The messages that I've received have been really lovely and ones saying that I'm inspiring little kids in Junee, that blows me away," Smith said.
"I never thought I'd be standing here talking to media and to be able to run alongside these amazing women.
"It's not something I take for granted.
"I just threw myself back into footy and look where I am.
"If my story can keep somebody else from chucking away what they love and just keep doing what they love, I've done my job.
"I wouldn't be here without those pathways, that's why I'm here and it's really exciting to see what's going to be happening next for the next generation coming through."
Sunday: Brisbane Broncos v Canberra Raiders, Langlands Park, Brisbane, 12.03pm.
