Matt Hawke has achieved almost everything possible in a Gungahlin jumper.
He has played more than 200 first grade games in 19 seasons and is the heart and soul of the club.
The only box left to tick is a John I Dent Cup premiership.
In three prior grand finals, Hawke has come up short however this year, he feels, is different.
The centre will lead the Eagles' chase for a first title since 2003 in Saturday's decider at Viking Park.
Waiting on the other side of the field is a Tuggeranong side determined to cap their 50th anniversary celebrations with a title.
They didn't need any further motivation but coach Nick Scrivener's looming departure has only fuelled the team's drive for a premiership. The former Brumbies assistant led Vikings to a title in his first year in charge in 2018 and captain Cameron Holt said they're hoping to send him out on a high.
"It would mean everything," Holt said. "It's also the 50th year for the club and we get to play in front of our loyal fans. It's a great club, I've played there since I was 15 and loved every second of it.
"We'll reflect more on Scriv after the game. He's a great coach, a hard-nosed bloke who tells it how it is. The biggest thing he's done is taken a bit of pressure away from us. He hasn't spoken about it too much, he's just gone about his business as usual."
Vikings have spent much of the season near untouchable, the team dominating their rivals and winning their first 10 games of the year.
Eventually, however, their rivals closed the gap. Playing under the tutelage of first-year coach Locky McCaffrey, Gungahlin has built throughout the season. So impressive has the former Brumby been, smart judges predict it's only a matter of time before he's coaching a Super Rugby team.
The return of Brumbies Corey Toole, Pete Samu and Jahrome Brown and arrival of five American stars helped the Eagles take flight and they enjoyed a physical 35-24 victory in the major semi-final.
Toole and Samu won't be present on Saturday, the pair in France with Australia A. Vikings have also been impacted, with Darcy Swain and Ryan and Lachlan Lonergan in the squad as well.
For Hawke, this week has been spent ensuring his teammates don't get swept up in the emotions.
Having been there on three occasions and fallen short each time, the experiences have taught the centre plenty of lessons.
They're lessons he has passed on to his teammates and Hawke is confident Gungahlin has the players capable of breaking the 20-year title drought.
"It's hard to [compare teams]," Hawke said. "They're all different in their own way. The team we've got now is probably the most complete team I've played in out of the four.
"All I've been saying this week is don't change anything. We're here for a reason, we've got this far so don't play the game before you get there.
"Don't change anything, it's just another game of footy, just turn up and play your best."
Hawke arrived at Gungahlin a skinny 18-year-old with his eyes wide open and expectations high.
He looks back on the journey fondly, but there have been plenty of ups and downs.
The only Gungahlin player to reach 200 first grade games, Hawke started in the outside backs, slowly shifted into the centres and even had a stint as a flanker.
There are no doubts about his status as a club legend and he's fondly viewed as the heart and soul of the club.
Whether he continues for another year remains up in the air, Hawke eager to keep playing for as long as his body allows.
So what would it mean to finally lift the John I Dent Cup?
"Come and ask me after the game," Hawke said.
"I don't want to talk about it too much now. I'll put it into words after we get the job done. We haven't won anything yet."
First grade: Gungahlin v Vikings, Saturday 3.45 at Viking Park
Women's Premier XVs: ViQueens v Uni-Norths, 2.10pm
Second grade: Vikings v Royals, 12.35pm
Colts: Queanbeyan v Vikings, 10.15am
