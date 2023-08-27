Times Past: August 28, 1992

The awareness for renewable practices has been a slow movement that has picked up speed over the last few years and, on this day in 1992, The Canberra Times featured an art installation that was calling for agricultural awareness during the popular Floriade festival.
Sculptor Anne Neil was not afraid to call a spade a shovel. In fact, she had become quite attached to the common garden tool over a period of three months, which is how long it took her to create her art installation at Floriade 1992.
The instalment was called Earth to Earth and was highlighting the over-cultivation of the soil for mass agricultural production.
Mrs Neil was one of four postgraduate students from the Canberra School of Arts to be chosen to exhibit their works as a part of the 1992 Floriade festival.
"The Floriade committee gave me a list of themes and words to chose from. The word 'cultivation' attracted me," Mrs Neil said. "The sculpture is representative of just how much we have over cultivated our land and ruined the soil. Just as the shovels will disintegrate, so our land is becoming more arid, disappearing."
The 100 shovels used in the art sculpture had been covered by a clay modelling compound, which included fibres and oxides, to help aggravate the disintegration of the tools. The shovels were arranged in vertical lines and very rigid.
"In fact one old man came up to me today while I was working and remarked that the sculpture could be called an Army of Diggers. The shovels appear to be marching like an army. That's what I wanted," Mrs Neil said.
While the shovels were Anne Neil's largest display to date, she also handmade jewellery she would exhibit at a cafe in Lyneham, showing the variety in her skills and creativity.
