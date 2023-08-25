ACT Greens party members have followed Labor in voting to adopt a policy to change zoning laws to allow more houses to be built in Canberra.
Greens members voted this week to support a motion to overhaul zoning to allow two houses to be built on all blocks currently zoned RZ1.
Members also voted in support of changes to allow more apartments to be built on blocks zoned for medium density.
The government is also considering changes to zoning as part of its planning reforms but will be bolstered by support from the rank and file members.
Greens spokeswoman for planning Jo Clay said the zoning changes would allow more homes while also protecting the environment.
"We know Canberrans want and need access to more types of housing - town houses, units and free-standing homes - right across the city. We need to densify our city - but we need to do this in a way that enhances individual and community wellbeing, while protecting the environment we all cherish," she said.
"The current zoning rules don't provide the flexibility to give Canberrans options in the types of housing that we can build, which further perpetuates inequality in the housing market.
"In practical terms, changing the zoning rules would provide more and cheaper housing options for people entering the market."
The Greens' motion also supported upzoning RZ2 blocks similar to the current settings in place for RZ3 blocks.
This would allow the consolidation of blocks, subdivision and unit titling to allow for greater medium density housing such as three- to five-storey apartments with shared nature spaces.
The motion was co-sponsored by Ms Clay, Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti and Simon Copland.
"We need to embrace a bold vision for the ACT. Canberrans deserve a government that can deliver high-quality, climate resilient living while staying true to our roots as the bush capital through the integration of trees and green spaces in our urban design," Ms Vassarotti said.
ACT Labor members voted to adopt a policy to allow medium density housing on all RZ1 blocks at their party conference last month.
The party's platform was amended to say the party would notify proposed zoning changes as a matter of urgency before the end of the current parliamentary term.
With both Labor and the Greens parties adopting this policy this will pave the way for the government to include zoning changes as part of its planning changes.
Planning Minister Mick Gentleman and ACT chief planner Ben Ponton have both previously flagged that changes to allow more dual occupancies in low density areas were firmly on the table.
The government is expected to release a new territory plan shortly, which will also include district strategies and technical specifications to govern how the new planning system will work.
The ACT Legislative Assembly passed a new planning act in June.
