The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

'Location, location, location' determines the price of housing everywhere

By Letters to the Editor
August 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Any property in a leafy and established part of Canberra will cost more than those that are further out. Picture by Graham Tidy
Any property in a leafy and established part of Canberra will cost more than those that are further out. Picture by Graham Tidy

Put me down as a YIMBY, with caveats. Bruce Paine is spot on when he says that a more nuanced approach is needed for infill planning and development (Letters, August 23) or we risk poor outcomes for all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.