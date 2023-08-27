Put me down as a YIMBY, with caveats. Bruce Paine is spot on when he says that a more nuanced approach is needed for infill planning and development (Letters, August 23) or we risk poor outcomes for all.
What works in one area may not in others, and may actually negatively impact our local communities and the environment.
To echo a point made by Ian Hubbard also (Letters, August 23)), location determines affordability. Arbitrary rezoning as promoted by the current Missing Middle campaign fails to address the reality of the property market in our city; any dwelling in our central suburbs, townhouses and duplexes included, are going to be more expensive to build, buy or rent.
This will do very little to counteract our lack of affordable housing.
Missing Middle also advocates for development regulations to be relaxed to mandate only one car space per home (as opposed to the current rules linked to type and size of home).
As a family whose second car is a bike with varying formations of kid seats, I philosophically support efforts to get people onto alternate forms of transport.
However, I fear that such action would only eventuate in cars parked on small suburban streets and verges instead. Hardly an environmentally-friendly improvement.
In its main news bulletin at 7am on Friday, ABC Radio National breathlessly reported that Donald Trump was going to turn himself into a prison. This is very different from Trump turning himself in at a prison. Memo ABC: if you can't say what you mean, then you'll never mean what you say.
Ian Hubbard (Letters, August 23) claims that density is neither more environmentally friendly nor more affordable than low-density housing.
He is wrong on both counts. Well-located density is much greener than low-density housing built further out in our city.
It creates fewer transport emissions as residents don't have to commute as far, it requires less embedded carbon in the construction of infrastructure such as highways, and it requires less destruction of natural bushland around our city.
This is why the Conservation Council supported the Missing Middle Canberra campaign to bring greater infill to our city.
Ian also asserts that it cannot be more affordable because the land price in the city centre is too expensive.
He ignores the basic economic fact that allowing more density on inner city land reduces the cost of that land relative to the dwellings, making the housing itself more affordable even if the land is more expensive.
This is basic economics and supported by evidence around the world where up-zoning has made housing cheaper in cities.
There is a reason that a majority of reputable housing academics support up-zoning and density.
The 2023 World Economic Forum survey revealed the "biggest three risks in the decade from now were all climate-related, whilst "geo-economic confrontation" (read China) came in ninth".
Despite this, the Albanese government spends unprecedented billions on weaponry and gas infrastructure in the NT. It even approves enormous new fossil fuel projects despite clear advice this is counter to achieving net zero by 2050.
Now we read the government is blocking the release of a declassified version of Australia's first climate-security risk assessment delivered by the ONI last November.
If this is a "climate-friendly" government, God help us.
Congratulations to Ecuador, a developing nation, for courageously voting to forsake a significant source of revenue by banning its Amazon petroleum industry.
This has harmed the indigenous peoples' environment for far too long.
This ethical decision befits the first country in the world to recognise, in 2008, the "rights of nature" in its constitution.
Meanwhile Australia, developed but apparently insouciant, continues prospecting for fossil fuels while extracting and exporting massive amounts of coal and gas.
We are unperturbed by the plethora of climate-change-linked disasters currently ravaging the planet.
It's high time Australia follows in the wise footsteps of Ecuador and commits to recognising the "rights of nature".
This could be an appropriate preamble to eventually banning all fossil fuels in this country.
Paddy Gourley's assessment of the Public Service Amendment Bill is alarming ("Public service bill an embarrassment", August 21).
It occurs to me that, as a result of years of reduced training and mentoring; increased outsourcing; the politicisation of decision-making; and the loss of skilled and experienced bureaucrats; the relevant officials may no longer actually have the capability to draft legislation of real substance, that effectively addresses the current needs of the Australian Public Service.
To support my proposition, I offer the observation that, although today's youngsters have a bunch of important knowledge and skills that are incomprehensible to me it seems I still know important stuff, and have skills they do not.
People sometimes ask why we need an Indigenous Voice to Parliament when people of Chinese or Indian heritage, for example, constitute a much larger segment of our society.
Such people miss the point of the proposed Voice to Parliament. Indigenous peoples have occupied mainland Australia for more than 60,000 years.
When the British assumed control, they pushed them aside and took over their lands. Those who resisted strongly were shot.
The referendum is about recognising Indigenous Australians in the Constitution and finally according them their proper place in society. It has been a very long journey for them.
Greater respect for Indigenous peoples will follow a successful referendum and society will be informed about our joint history.
By being required to listen to the views of Indigenous peoples on matters that affect them on a national level, as informed by the regions, we can improve lives.
Having just returned from my first visit to Canberra I can say what a fascinating place it is.
Whilst I was in Old Parliament House I purchased a compact edition of Australia's constitution. It is an eye-opener.
One thing which caught my eye when reading this book was Covering Clauses, Commonwealth of Australia Constitution Act' section 6. Definitions.
"The Commonwealth shall mean the Commonwealth of Australia as established under the Act.
The states shall mean such of the colonies of New South Wales, New Zealand, Queensland, Tasmania, Victoria, Western Australia, and South Australia, including the northern territory of South Australia".
With the upcoming referendum on changing the constitution in regards to the Voice I don't hold out too much hope. Our politicians can't even write New Zealand out of our constitution.
Re your editorial of August 23 ("ACT Cat Plan having unintended consequences, needs a rethink").
The ACT government needs to let Canberra Street Cat Alliance continue with the good work it was doing prior to the latest changes in the law.
That is the only ethical, humane way to prevent an escalation in the numbers of homeless cats being born in this city.
Canberra Street Cat Alliance has been doing a brilliant job and has significant support in this community.
It would be heartening to see a policy change that assists rather than hinders it in continuing its valuable work.
That said, it is concerning that unverifiable "statistics" and alleged "facts" about cats are being disseminated yet again and have been taken up by responses to the same editorial.
The statistics quoted are unverifiable and need to be treated as hypothesis rather than fact. Dig deeper and you will be surprised at what the science reveals.
The main driving force in mammal and other extinctions has recently been clearly identified as human activity, including anthropogenic climate change.
A recently released United Nations report prepared by 150 experts and relying on 15,000 references and government data, points to human intervention as the driving force behind current escalating extinction rates.
To state cats have been a "primary driver" of indigenous species loss is misleading and unempirical and denies the complexity of the past and present situation.
It was great to see the large pictures of the Matildas during the Womens World Cup. Good job.
I'd like to congratulate the previous rotten LNP government for its success in embedding its key divisive and retrograde policies of AUKUS and stage-three tax cuts into the ALP platform as passed at its national conference last week. Australia will be worse off.
Leon Arundell (Letters, August 18) is quite right. The Union Jack in the corner of our flag is an anachronism and an embarrassment, particularly after the Poms beat the Tillies.
Instead of pulling down statues of contentious characters perhaps co-located statues or commentaries should be raised providing an accepted alternate view of the character and their achievements and possible infamy.
The topic of scoring in football is proving to be a minefield for correspondents. Its latest victim is Leon Arundell (Letters, August 24), who states that "Australian rules is the only football code in which a score can only be made with your foot". Wrong. A behind can be scored without use of the foot.
The leader of the Wagner group gets shot down in his plane, probably on the orders of the Kremlin? Who would have thought? Putin is ruthless, right up there with his hero Stalin. Soviet justice is falling out of windows, poisoning, show trials, shootings, and oh yes shooting down planes.
Re: the wrong call by the goal umpire in the Swans-Crows game. The problem is the stupid rule. If it goes between the posts, it should be counted as a goal, regardless of whether it touches a post on the way through.
Interesting Qantas has announced $2.5 million profit. Will it now repay its $2 billion government (taxpayer) subsidy?
At least when politicians fly from the Canberra bubble the worst that can happen is a delay. When leaders fly out of the Moscow bubble their lives are at risk.
Surely yet another Airbnb-style apartment hotel is the last thing the city needs when we are in such a desperate housing crisis ("Office to become hotel", August 24). The ACT government should act to convert the Greenway building into social housing apartments to make up for those they have destroyed over the past few years.
The British Museum has been robbed. Perhaps they now know how it feels.
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published).
Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.