The Canberra Raiders NRLW side are preparing for their biggest away game yet, and will rely on towering prop Grace Kemp to deliver in a greater role.
The former ACT Brumbies star has been named to start for the first time since making the code-switch to join the Raiders in their inaugural season.
It'll also be the first time the Raiders go on a plane together for an away game, travelling to Queensland for a Sunday afternoon clash with the Brisbane Broncos.
Riding a four-game winning streak and sitting equal-first on the ladder, coach Darrin Borthwick said the team had set a high "benchmark". He's confident Kemp is up to the task in the starting lineup.
"I'm looking for a little bit more from her," Borthwick said.
"I know she's excited and ready for the challenge. I'm looking forward to see what she brings for us, especially in that starting capacity."
Borthwick will face a test of his own, drawing up a game plan against the formidable three-time NRLW premiers.
He's coached against the Broncos before in former roles with other NRLW teams, and knows they're a tough team to beat at home, particularly with such a loaded roster led by club legend Ali Brigginshaw.
"They've got world-class players like Ali Brigginshaw, Shenae Ciesiolka, and Tazmin Gray, who are in good form at the moment," he said.
"They're a really good team, but the thing is, that will challenge the group and now they're ready for it. I think Ali [Brigginshaw] will play in the halves, but she possibly might move into the middle at 13, too. She's a leader, so they'll be relying on her quite a lot."
Sunday: Brisbane Broncos v Canberra Raiders, Langlands Park, Brisbane, 12.03pm.
