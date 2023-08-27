Common sense has prevailed over in Yass, where an attempt to ban a book from libraries has failed.
The book in question, Welcome to Sex by Yumi Stynes and Melissa Kang, is aimed at teenagers, with frank advice about sex.
The book has been subject to predictable backlash since it was published a month ago, and this can't have been surprising for its authors.
Expressing outrage is one thing. Australia is, after all, a free country. Behaving violently towards staff in a large department store that happens to stock it is, obviously, a bridge too far.
Stynes has also reported receiving death threats from people enraged by what she's writing. This is out-and-out criminal behaviour.
But moving to actually ban a book - never mind one published by a mainstream publisher, and written by two high-profile media personalities - is far more insidious. It's censorship disguised as concern for the poor children.
Children who may have questions that will otherwise remain unanswered. Children who, as Stynes herself has pointed out, will gravitate towards what they're interested in, and ignore everything else.
Banning a book like this is one step on a slippery slope.
To what, exactly? One only has to look to America to know where that kind of thing is headed.
There is a puritanical streak running through Australian society, although it's not nearly as pronounced as its US counterpart.
In the US, hundreds of books have been banned from school library shelves, and according to PEN America, there was a 28 per cent increase in bans in the first half of the academic year last year.
But Australia is not dominated by such conservatism, at least not when it comes to literature.
Welcome to Sex may well be confronting for some adults. And some children, especially younger children at whom the book is not aimed, may well find it disturbing.
But like anything taken out of context, books can be misinterpreted if presented in isolation.
Nor are books ever intended as a panacea to fill vast vacuums that open up in societies in which sex is not spoken of.
It was the Yass Valley Council's deputy mayor Jasmin Jones who first objected to it, pointing out the book's inherent anti-virginity stance. But the mayor himself, Allan McGrath, saw it differently, through the eyes of the overprotected child he once was.
"I found it illuminating. There was a lot that I didn't know myself and I've been around for a few years," he said. "And I thought to myself I would have been better off if I had had access to a book like that when I was a teenager."
Books do evolve over time; many of us remember reading Where Did I Come From as children. Welcome to Sex seems like a world away from those innocent cartoon figures, when it too contains illustrations in cartoon form.
And it's understandable that some parents may be concerned about the book's contents. It's natural to want to protect young children - and especially, at a certain age, teenagers - from conflicting and confusing information and advice about sex.
But surely anything - anything - is better than the alternative for inevitably curious children: the wild west of the internet.
If parents want to protect their children from the kind of information they might find in Welcome to Sex, they can. But banning books - removing them from circulation, censoring their contents - is never the answer.
