An in-depth and honest review of Preply

Preply allows learners from anywhere in the world to connect with over 32,000+ experienced tutors for private or group classes. Picture Shutterstock

In today's digital world, the way we acquire knowledge and learn new skills is constantly evolving. Traditional classroom study is being complemented and even replaced by websites and apps that offer a personalised and flexible approach to learning.

One such platform is Preply, which allows learners from anywhere in the world to connect with over 32,000+ experienced tutors for private or group classes in various subjects, from English and Spanish to math and coding.

In this comprehensive Preply review, we'll cover everything you need to know, examining its features, benefits, and value for money. So, if you're wondering whether Preply is the platform for you, keep reading to find out more.

Quality of Tutors 5/5

Value for Money 4/5

Flexibility 5/5

Customer Support 5/5

Product Features 4/5

Overall 4.5/5

Quality of tutors

According to Preply, "learning with a tutor is life-changing." That's why they offer the largest selection of tutors (32,000) compared to any of their competitors. But quality is also important.

So we put this to the test and had a look around the Preply website. We discovered that when you're looking for a new tutor on Preply, you can search for native speakers from a specific country, 'Super tutors' who are highly rated and experienced, or 'professional tutors' who have a teaching certificate or education.

If you want to know more about a tutor's credentials or qualifications, you can view their profile. Preply tutor profiles contain an introductory video, a resume, a schedule and, crucially, reviews.

These student reviews and ratings (out of 5) provide genuine insight into each tutor's teaching capabilities and personality. This can help you make informed decisions about which tutor would suit you best, and with such a wide range to choose from, you will find what you're looking for.

Whether you're aiming to master a new language, conquer a challenging subject, or develop a specialised skill, Preply gives you access to a spectrum of tutors who are experts in their field and can cater to your individual learning needs. But don't just take our word for it; these Preply reviews show how much students think of their tutors.

Rating: 5/5

Top Tip: We found some tutors didn't have introductory videos on their profiles - avoid these to make sure your personalities match.

Value for money

The value Preply offers is the ability to tailor your learning experience to suit your needs and preferences. Unlike a pre-paid online course or a traditional language school, you can ask your tutor to work on specific areas you are interested in. This makes Preply's lessons instantly valuable.

Not only can you pick from any tutor in any subject, but the platform also allows you to choose tutors and courses that fit your budget. When you use the search feature on the website or app, you can set your budget from $1 up to $40+.

However, when we looked into booking a trial lesson, we found that if you want to book a session with a Preply 'Super' or 'Professional' level tutor, prices usually range between $20-40 for 50 minutes.

Rating: 4/5

Top Tip: Decide the most you are willing to pay for a tutor and stick to it. That way you'll guarantee you're getting value for money.

Flexibility

When trying out all of Preply's features, we found that one of the big selling points is its flexibility. Preply is an online platform, so it's available 24/7, 365 days a year. If you want to take a lesson during your lunch break, at the weekend, or in the middle of the night, a Preply tutor will be available.

Preply tutors can teach you from almost any country in the world, so you can find a tutor to match no matter what time zone you're in or your schedule.

When you're searching for a new tutor on the platform, you can view their schedule for each week in your local time zone. The tutor will fill in their schedule so you know the exact days and times they are available.

Preply also has an app that you can use to take your lessons anytime, anywhere. The Preply app transforms your smartphone or tablet into a portable classroom, so you don't need to stay in the office or home to enjoy your lesson.

It doesn't matter if you're in your favorite coffee shop, on a cross-country train journey, or simply relaxing at home; the app ensures that learning is no longer tied to a specific location. Say goodbye to fixed schedules and hello to the freedom of learning on your terms.

Rating: 5/5

Top Tip: We took several Preply lessons on the app whilst taking a walk. We recommend you do the same as it makes lessons fun, and you can discuss things you encounter with your tutor.

Customer support

According to the Preply website, they operate a "24/7 chat customer support compliant with GDPR and available to handle requests from students and tutors." They also "speak your language and aim at answering your queries in less than 10 minutes around the clock, 2 hours for your emails."

We put this to the test, and we received a swift response from the online 24/7 customer support. Our query about Preply Subscriptions was answered in just 7 minutes.

Preply also has a Help Center where you can find FAQs and walkthroughs on a range of topics related to the platform, for example, "Preply Classroom" or "Preply Subscription." We looked into the advice about canceling lessons in the Help Centre, and the information was clearly presented, concise, and covered everything we needed to know.

Rating: 5/5

Top Tip: If you have a query, try the Help Center before contacting customer support. There is lots of information available, and you can search for what you're looking for.

Product features

The Preply Classroom is where you will take lessons with your tutor, and it features audio, video, a note-taking tool, a chat feature, and an interactive whiteboard. This means you can see and hear your tutor but also share images, notes, and even drawings to help aid your learning.

When we did our first Spanish lesson on Preply, our tutor (Carlos) shared new words and phrases through the chat interface. This new vocabulary was then seamlessly integrated into Preply's vocabulary feature. This innovative tool, available both on the website and app, uses spaced repetition, ensuring a strategic and practical approach to reinforcing your language skills while on the move. You can use the vocabulary tool to practice new words at any time.

With Preply, the learning doesn't stop when you leave the classroom. When you sign up for English or Spanish on Preply, you can access a huge self-study library.

These materials are broken down into different courses on various subjects, from engaging grammar exercises to vocabulary boosters based on news topics. Each course focuses on the four key areas of language learning: listening, speaking, reading, and writing.

The final noteworthy Preply feature is the trial lesson. Preply offers a 100 per cent refund or the possibility to try another tutor for free if you're not satisfied with your first lesson or it didn't happen for an unforeseen reason. If you're apprehensive about parting with your money, this is an excellent feature and will give you peace of mind.

Rating: 5/5

Top Tip: Before you take a lesson, complete a module in the resource library, then ask your tutor to quiz you on it and incorporate what you studied into your lesson.

Summary

In summary, Preply is an outstanding online platform if you are looking for private online tutoring or group classes. The range and quality of tutors, platform features, and flexibility, in particular, mean that you can make real progress in any subject when it's convenient for you.

One of the most effective ways to learn a new skill is to work with a human tutor, with regular lessons, so if that's what you're looking for, Preply is the place for you.

Frequently asked questions about Preply

What is Preply?

Preply is an innovative online learning platform that connects learners with experienced tutors from around the world. It offers personalised private lessons and group classes, allowing students to enhance their language skills, academic knowledge, and professional skills.

What subjects and languages can I learn on Preply?

Preply offers a diverse range of subjects and languages. You can learn all major world languages like English, Spanish, French, and Mandarin, academic subjects, music, art, and various professional skills, like public speaking.

How do I find a tutor on Preply?

When you go to the Preply website or app, you can fill in a short questionnaire covering things like what you want to learn, your level, and what you are looking for in a tutor. Then you can search for tutors based on your preferences and read tutor profiles to choose the best fit your needs.

Where do the lessons take place?