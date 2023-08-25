Preply review 2023: The online answer for achieving your learning goals

Preply allows learners from anywhere in the world to connect with over 32,000+ experienced tutors for private or group classes. Picture Shutterstock

Thanks to e-learning platforms, gaining new skills has never been easier. Instead of taking in-person classes, you can perfect your Portuguese or master math with a personal tutor without leaving the house, disrupting your busy schedule, or breaking the bank. One of the leaders of this online learning revolution is Preply.

With a network of over 32,000 experienced tutors who specialize in creating custom 1-on-1 lessons, many regard this e-learning hub as one of the best around.

Want to know if it lives up to the hype? Then check out this comprehensive Preply review to get the lowdown on its features, benefits, prices, educational tools, and services.

About Preply

Regarded as a frontrunner in online language learning, Preply is a digital platform and app tailored for learners seeking personalised 1-on-1 tutoring experiences. Originating in the US, Preply boasts a presence across Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia, with a diverse employee community hailing from 58 countries.

Pros of Preply:

Diverse tutor base : There are over 140,000 tutors offering varied courses, not just languages.

Customised learning : Tutors craft lessons based on your needs and preferences.

Global perspective : Tutors from 203 countries provide authentic cultural insights.

Cutting-edge technology : Benefit from AI-powered learning tools and innovative live video class features.

Flexible: There are options to suit different budgets, availability, and learning objectives.

Cons of Preply:

Overwhelming choice : With a vast number of tutors, choosing can be daunting for some users.

Prices: Expect to pay more for the best tutors.

Preply's tutors: Quality beyond numbers

Have a fast-approaching economics exam? Want to sharpen your Spanish skills before vacationing in Valencia? Regardless of your needs, Preply claims to have you covered with its vast global network of tutors. But, as we all know, quantity doesn't mean quality.

Although some substandard tutors might belong to the platform, Preply is designed to ensure you only connect with the very best. Its simple yet innovative search filters make discovering qualified instructors who suit your availability and budget (1-hour classes start as low as $1) a breeze.

Instead of committing to a set number of classes right off the bat, you can book a trial lesson with your instructor. It also impressed us to discover that Preply will replace your tutor for free if your first class fails to meet your expectations.

Therefore, whether you're on a quest to become multilingual, tackle a tough academic subject, or hone a niche skill, Preply's vast tutor base ensures you're in good hands. Want further assurance of the quality of lessons? Then check out these glowing Preply reviews from students who've also used the platform.

Rating: 4.5/5

Top Tip: Although some classes are incredibly cheap, we recommend setting the price filter above $15 an hour to find quality tutors.

Customised learning on Preply: Why it's worth the cost

Preplanned online or in-person courses are slightly cheaper than using Preply to learn new languages or expand your skill set. However, as this e-learning platform's tutors create custom learning plans and work with you 1-on-1, it's worth paying a bit extra.

According to a study by the RAND Corporation, personalised learning can help you improve more quickly than a one-size-fits-all approach. Therefore, you're more likely to achieve your goals more quickly - which could save you cash in the long run.

The flexibility extends to pricing as well. The platform's search feature lets you set a budget, ranging from as low as $1 to upwards of $40.

Be aware that Preply subscriptions last for 28 days and automatically renew unless cancelled. You can take 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5 classes a week. Therefore, you must pay for at least 4 lessons - factor this in when comparing prices.

As we've already mentioned in this Preply review, you need to pay extra to enlist the services of the best tutors. For instance, our research found that "super" or "professional" tutors typically charge around $20 to $40 for a 1-hour class. Still, we agree this is a fair price for tailor-made lessons from qualified tutors.

Rating: 4/5

Top Tip: Before diving in, decide how many classes you want to take a month to get an accurate estimate of your budget.

Preply's anytime, anywhere advantage

Being an online global platform, Preply is at your service 24/7. As a result, you can squeeze in a lesson during a lunch break or while burning the midnight oil.

To make things even more convenient, when you're on the hunt for the perfect tutor, their availability for the week is displayed in your local time zone. This transparency eliminates any guesswork or back-and-forth when scheduling sessions.

Arguably, the most liberating feature is the Preply app. This nifty tool transforms your mobile device into a roving classroom. Gone are the days when learning had to take place in a school or learning center. With the Preply app (available on Android and iOS devices), every spot, be it your living room sofa, a bustling cafe, or a serene park, becomes a private classroom.

Rating: 5/5

Top Tip: Although you can study from anywhere, make sure it's a quiet place with good Wi-Fi for a seamless learning experience.

Superior search tools

Finding the right tutor on an online platform can sometimes feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. But not with Preply. Whether you're looking for an English tutor fluent in Spanish or a German tutor for your kids who's available on Sunday mornings, Preply's filters ensure you find the perfect match.

Additionally, Preply offers a sorting feature, allowing you to arrange search results by relevance, popularity, price, or number of reviews.

After narrowing down top tutor candidates, you can view their student reviews, ratings (out of 5), bios, and hours of availability. You can also send them private messages to discuss their teaching style to see if they're right for you.

Rating: 4.5/5

Top Tip: Given the vastness of Preply's network, finely assess your specific needs before searching to pinpoint perfect matches more quickly.

Setting real expectations: Preply's tutor intro videos

A significant part of the online tutoring experience is getting to know your potential tutor before committing to lessons. Preply understands this and offers introductory videos of all its tutors to showcase their personalities, teaching methodologies, and areas of expertise.

Unlike other platforms that allow flashy videos with added soundtracks, Preply prioritises authenticity: Our Preply review found that all the videos were straightforward, concise, and without any added frills - ensuring there are no surprises when you start your 1-on-1 learning journey.

Rating: 5/5

Top Tip: Especially if you're new to online classes, we recommend watching various tutor intro videos and making a pros-and-cons list for each one. This will enable you to compare your options efficiently.

Evaluating the site's customer support

It pleased us to find that Preply has an excellent customer support system that's compliant with GDPR. If you have a query, you can use the 24/7 live chat feature with a friendly agent. Prefer emails? Expect a comprehensive response within 2 hours.

For the self-reliant, the Preply Help Centre is a gem, packed with frequently asked questions (FAQs) and guides on everything from the Preply Classroom to Preply subscription. Need to reach out via desktop? Simply click the "?" sign at the bottom right of the Preply website. For app users, go to your settings and tap "Support Center."

To test the quality of the information provided by Preply's customer support area, we analysed its cancellation terms and conditions and found the information to be clear - a refreshing discovery compared to many online service providers.

Rating: 5/5

Top Tip: Before contacting customer support, give the Help Centre a whirl, as it's packed with comprehensive answers to common queries.

Product features: Preply's interactive edge

At the heart of Preply is its dynamic online classroom, where its excellent features let you share images, take notes, and illustrate ideas with an interactive whiteboard, guaranteeing seamless communication between learners and tutors.

During our trial French lesson, our tutor, Pierre, introduced some new words, which were instantly added to Preply's vocabulary tool. This feature, available on both the website and app, utilises spaced repetition to help you retain those tricky new words and phrases picked up in class.

Beyond the classroom: Cutting-edge self-study tools

Unfortunately, only students of English or Spanish classes can benefit from Preply's comprehensive self-study library.

Developed by in-house educational experts, these resources cover everyday scenarios like airport check-ins to specialised topics such as intercultural professional communication.

Yet, Preply's commitment to all learners is clear. The Vocab by Preply Chrome extension is an indispensable tool for avid language learners. While browsing the web, should you stumble upon an unfamiliar word, simply highlight it to reveal its meaning.

Also, this innovative software lets you save new words to your personal Preply vocabulary list to transform everyday web surfing into a learning opportunity.

The Preply self-study language app, integrated with an AI-driven vocabulary coach, tailors daily word suggestions to your personal interests and hobbies. Furthermore, rest assured that your tutor will supplement your learning journey with additional resources to help you progress outside of your regular sessions.

Rating: 5/5

Top Tip: To maximise your learning outside of class, consistently engage with the provided resources and regularly update your Vocab by Preply app to ensure you achieve your goals fast.

Final thoughts

Our review confirms Preply's esteemed position as a top-tier online platform for personalised tutoring. With its eclectic mix of expert tutors, cutting-edge features, and unwavering commitment to flexibility, it gives you the right tools and guidance to level up your skills.

The platform champions the importance of personal touch in education. So, if you want to benefit from affordable, flexible, and customised 1-on-1 online tutoring, Preply stands out as an exceptional option.

Frequently asked questions about Preply

What is Preply?

Preply is a leading online platform that connects learners with expert tutors worldwide. The e-learning hub boasts a vast network featuring thousands of professionals teaching diverse subjects from design to Danish. However, it primarily specialises in 1-on-1 language instruction with qualified native tutors.

What subjects and languages can I learn on Preply?

Preply offers a diverse range of subjects and languages. You can learn all major world languages like English, Spanish, French, and Mandarin, academic subjects, music, art, and various professional skills, like public speaking.

How do I find a tutor on Preply?

When you go to the Preply website or app, you can fill in a short questionnaire covering things like what you want to learn, your level, and what you are looking for in a tutor. Then, you can search for tutors based on your preferences and read tutor profiles to choose the best fit for your needs.

Where do the lessons take place?

Lessons on Preply are conducted through live video calls in a virtual space named the "Preply Classroom." You and your tutor will interact in the virtual classroom, making it easy to ask questions, practice speaking, and receive immediate feedback.

What if I'm not satisfied with my tutor or lesson?

Preply prioritises student satisfaction. If you're not content with your first lesson or tutor, you can request a refund or opt to try a class with another tutor for no extra charge.

Can I use Preply for my child's education?