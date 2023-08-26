The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Alana Kahl to compete in FAI Women's World Hot Air Ballooning Championships

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
August 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eight years ago Alana Kahl had never seen a hot air balloon. Now she's one of five Australians about to compete in the FAI Women's World Hot Air Ballooning Championships in Northam, Western Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.