She's played for the ACT Brumbies and Wallaroos, but Siokapesi Palu will never forget where it all began.
It was 2019, Palu had moved to Canberra and she was looking for a sporting club to join. The Uni-Norths Owls were the first to pop up on google and the rest is history.
A Super W debut followed, before a maiden Test cap last year. So when the opportunity to play for the Owls presents itself, Palu jumps at it.
The 26-year-old will run out for Uni-Norths in Saturday's Premier XV's decider against the ViQueens and she's eager to deliver a victory amid a tumultuous week for women's rugby.
Palu and the Wallaroos released a statement last Sunday lamenting Rugby Australia's lack of support for the national team. The move prompted crisis talks, with the players hoping for a proposal from head office in the coming days.
Despite the turmoil, Palu stresses the importance of involving the grassroots in any plans to grow the game.
"It means a lot to play for Uni-Norths," Palu said. "I'm big on grassroots and how important it is to give back to our club.
"This is where we started and to win with a club that has led me to the international stage is an honour and I want to give back to them for all they've done for me.
"That's why it's important [to fight for more playing opportunities]. We want to give these girls something to work for and let them know there will be a support system there for them. Once they go through the pathway they'll be able to take these opportunities with two hands as long as the system supports them."
Palu is one of three Wallaroos to feature in the grand final, with Tania Naden also turning out for Uni-Norths. Tabua Tuinakauvadra will lead ViQueens in their title defence.
Tuggeranong enjoyed the week off after defeating Royals 38-5 in the major semi-final. The Owls finished the regular season third and beat Wests in the minor semi-final before trouncing Royals 43-3 last weekend.
ViQueens claimed two of three games between the teams, the loss a 41-0 defeat.
Tuinakauvadra admits it's been tough to stay focused this week but is looking to push the Wallaroos drama to the back of her mind as she chases a Premier XVs title.
"I'd say it's been a little stressful," she said. "Not just the Wallaroos but everything happening, it's been such a big week.
"I've tried my best to manage everything in the background and it's been a big challenge but I know the things with RA and the Wallaroos are being handled by our leaders and have full confidence in them."
Like Palu, Tuinakauvadra converted to rugby later in life as more opportunities to play emerged. The chance to play rugby growing up didn't exist, however the 20-year-old has noticed a significant change in the three years she's spent with ViQueens.
"I played netball growing up and there wasn't a rugby comp until I was 16," Tuinakauvadra said. "Now girls are playing touch, league tag and sevens from when they're 12. The environment is more fun than league and is more supportive.
"There's such a big range of people you meet and being here in Canberra, opportunities are always growing. It's exciting to see younger girls following this path."
First grade: Gungahlin v Vikings, Saturday 3.45 at Viking Park
Women's Premier XVs: ViQueens v Uni-Norths, 2.10pm
Second grade: Vikings v Royals, 12.35pm
Colts: Queanbeyan v Vikings, 10.15am
