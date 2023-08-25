The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Uni-Norths, ViQueens set for Premier XVs decider amid Wallaroos turmoil

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated August 25 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

She's played for the ACT Brumbies and Wallaroos, but Siokapesi Palu will never forget where it all began.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.